Feb 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots the ball against TCU Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin (4) in the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (14-14, 6-10 Big 12) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

The Red Raiders record 6.4 more points per game (73.1) than the Wildcats allow (66.7).

The Wildcats score 8.3 more points per game (69.0) than the Red Raiders allow (60.7).

This season, the Red Raiders have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.

The Wildcats are shooting 41.9% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 38.6% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

The Red Raiders leader in rebounds and assist is Kevin McCullar, who grabs 5.0 rebounds and distributes 3.1 assists per game along with scoring 10.0 points per contest.

Texas Tech's leading scorer is Bryson Williams, who tallies 13.9 points a game in addition to his 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Kevin Obanor leads the Red Raiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

McCullar is Texas Tech's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Marcus Santos-Silva leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nijel Pack is at the top of the Wildcats scoring leaderboard with 17.8 points per game. He also pulls down 3.8 rebounds and averages 2.3 assists per game.

Mark Smith has a stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 12.2 points and 1.7 assists per game for Kansas State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Markquis Nowell has the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 12.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per matchup.

Pack is the most prolific from distance for the Wildcats, hitting 3.3 threes per game.

Kansas State's leader in steals is Nowell (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davion Bradford (0.5 per game).

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 TCU W 82-69 Home 2/16/2022 Baylor W 83-73 Home 2/19/2022 Texas W 61-55 Away 2/22/2022 Oklahoma W 66-42 Home 2/26/2022 TCU L 69-66 Away 2/28/2022 Kansas State - Home 3/5/2022 Oklahoma State - Away

Kansas State Schedule