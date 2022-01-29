Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Iverson Molinar (1) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-5) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

  • The Red Raiders record 74.8 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 66.2 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs put up 14.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Red Raiders give up to opponents (60.8).
  • This season, the Red Raiders have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 47.7% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 38.2% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • The Red Raiders scoring leader is Bryson Williams, who averages 13.7 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
  • Kevin Obanor leads Texas Tech in rebounding, averaging 5.1 per game, while Kevin McCullar leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
  • The Red Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Obanor, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.
  • The Texas Tech steals leader is Davion Warren, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Marcus Santos-Silva, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Iverson Molinar's points (18.4 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulldogs' leaderboards.
  • Garrison Brooks' stat line of 6.4 rebounds, 11.2 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Shakeel Moore averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
  • Mississippi State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is D.J. Jeffries with 0.8 per game.

Texas Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Oklahoma State

W 78-57

Home

1/15/2022

Kansas State

L 62-51

Away

1/18/2022

Iowa State

W 72-60

Home

1/22/2022

West Virginia

W 78-65

Home

1/24/2022

Kansas

L 94-91

Away

1/29/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

2/1/2022

Texas

-

Home

2/5/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

2/9/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

2/12/2022

TCU

-

Home

2/16/2022

Baylor

-

Home

Mississippi State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

Georgia

W 88-72

Home

1/15/2022

Alabama

W 78-76

Home

1/19/2022

Florida

L 80-72

Away

1/22/2022

Ole Miss

W 78-60

Home

1/25/2022

Kentucky

L 82-74

Away

1/29/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

2/1/2022

South Carolina

-

Home

2/5/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

2/9/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

2/12/2022

LSU

-

Away

2/16/2022

Alabama

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
