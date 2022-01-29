How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-5) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

The Red Raiders record 74.8 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 66.2 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs put up 14.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Red Raiders give up to opponents (60.8).

This season, the Red Raiders have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs are shooting 47.7% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 38.2% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

The Red Raiders scoring leader is Bryson Williams, who averages 13.7 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Kevin Obanor leads Texas Tech in rebounding, averaging 5.1 per game, while Kevin McCullar leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.

The Red Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Obanor, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.

The Texas Tech steals leader is Davion Warren, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Marcus Santos-Silva, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Iverson Molinar's points (18.4 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulldogs' leaderboards.

Garrison Brooks' stat line of 6.4 rebounds, 11.2 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.

Shakeel Moore averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is D.J. Jeffries with 0.8 per game.

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/13/2022 Oklahoma State W 78-57 Home 1/15/2022 Kansas State L 62-51 Away 1/18/2022 Iowa State W 72-60 Home 1/22/2022 West Virginia W 78-65 Home 1/24/2022 Kansas L 94-91 Away 1/29/2022 Mississippi State - Home 2/1/2022 Texas - Home 2/5/2022 West Virginia - Away 2/9/2022 Oklahoma - Away 2/12/2022 TCU - Home 2/16/2022 Baylor - Home

Mississippi State Schedule