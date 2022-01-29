How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-6) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (15-5) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Supermarkets Arena
Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State
- The Red Raiders record 74.8 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 66.2 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs put up 14.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Red Raiders give up to opponents (60.8).
- This season, the Red Raiders have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 47.7% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 38.2% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- The Red Raiders scoring leader is Bryson Williams, who averages 13.7 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Kevin Obanor leads Texas Tech in rebounding, averaging 5.1 per game, while Kevin McCullar leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
- The Red Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Obanor, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.
- The Texas Tech steals leader is Davion Warren, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Marcus Santos-Silva, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Iverson Molinar's points (18.4 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulldogs' leaderboards.
- Garrison Brooks' stat line of 6.4 rebounds, 11.2 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.
- Shakeel Moore averages 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
- Mississippi State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is D.J. Jeffries with 0.8 per game.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Oklahoma State
W 78-57
Home
1/15/2022
Kansas State
L 62-51
Away
1/18/2022
Iowa State
W 72-60
Home
1/22/2022
West Virginia
W 78-65
Home
1/24/2022
Kansas
L 94-91
Away
1/29/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
2/1/2022
Texas
-
Home
2/5/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
2/9/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
2/12/2022
TCU
-
Home
2/16/2022
Baylor
-
Home
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
Georgia
W 88-72
Home
1/15/2022
Alabama
W 78-76
Home
1/19/2022
Florida
L 80-72
Away
1/22/2022
Ole Miss
W 78-60
Home
1/25/2022
Kentucky
L 82-74
Away
1/29/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
2/1/2022
South Carolina
-
Home
2/5/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
2/9/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
2/12/2022
LSU
-
Away
2/16/2022
Alabama
-
Away
