How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) drives to the basket during the second half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (24-8, 12-6 Big 12) play in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 7 seed Oklahoma Sooners (18-14, 7-11 Big 12). The teams will square off Friday at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

The 72.4 points per game the Red Raiders score are 7.5 more points than the Sooners allow (64.9).

The Sooners average 8.8 more points per game (68.9) than the Red Raiders give up to opponents (60.1).

The Red Raiders are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Sooners allow to opponents.

The Sooners are shooting 47.8% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 38.3% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Red Raiders this season is Bryson Williams, who averages 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.

Kevin Obanor leads Texas Tech in rebounding, averaging 5.0 per game, while Kevin McCullar leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.

Obanor leads the Red Raiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

McCullar and Marcus Santos-Silva lead Texas Tech on the defensive end, with McCullar leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Santos-Silva in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

Umoja Gibson scores 12.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Sooners.

Oklahoma's leader in rebounds is Jalen Hill with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan Goldwire with 3.5 per game.

Gibson makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Sooners.

Goldwire (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma while Tanner Groves (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/22/2022 Oklahoma W 66-42 Home 2/26/2022 TCU L 69-66 Away 2/28/2022 Kansas State W 73-68 Home 3/5/2022 Oklahoma State L 52-51 Away 3/10/2022 Iowa State W 72-41 Home 3/11/2022 Oklahoma - Home

Oklahoma Schedule