How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jordan Goldwire (0) drives to the basket during the second half against the Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (24-8, 12-6 Big 12) play in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 7 seed Oklahoma Sooners (18-14, 7-11 Big 12). The teams will square off Friday at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

  • The 72.4 points per game the Red Raiders score are 7.5 more points than the Sooners allow (64.9).
  • The Sooners average 8.8 more points per game (68.9) than the Red Raiders give up to opponents (60.1).
  • The Red Raiders are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • The Sooners are shooting 47.8% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 38.3% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Red Raiders this season is Bryson Williams, who averages 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
  • Kevin Obanor leads Texas Tech in rebounding, averaging 5.0 per game, while Kevin McCullar leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
  • Obanor leads the Red Raiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • McCullar and Marcus Santos-Silva lead Texas Tech on the defensive end, with McCullar leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Santos-Silva in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Oklahoma Players to Watch

  • Umoja Gibson scores 12.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Sooners.
  • Oklahoma's leader in rebounds is Jalen Hill with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan Goldwire with 3.5 per game.
  • Gibson makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Sooners.
  • Goldwire (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma while Tanner Groves (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Texas Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

Oklahoma

W 66-42

Home

2/26/2022

TCU

L 69-66

Away

2/28/2022

Kansas State

W 73-68

Home

3/5/2022

Oklahoma State

L 52-51

Away

3/10/2022

Iowa State

W 72-41

Home

3/11/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

Oklahoma Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

Texas Tech

L 66-42

Away

2/26/2022

Oklahoma State

W 66-62

Home

3/1/2022

West Virginia

W 72-59

Home

3/5/2022

Kansas State

W 78-71

Away

3/10/2022

Baylor

W 72-67

Away

3/11/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
