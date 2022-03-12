How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (24-8, 12-6 Big 12) play in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 7 seed Oklahoma Sooners (18-14, 7-11 Big 12). The teams will square off Friday at 9:30 PM.
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma
- The 72.4 points per game the Red Raiders score are 7.5 more points than the Sooners allow (64.9).
- The Sooners average 8.8 more points per game (68.9) than the Red Raiders give up to opponents (60.1).
- The Red Raiders are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Sooners allow to opponents.
- The Sooners are shooting 47.8% from the field, 9.5% higher than the 38.3% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Red Raiders this season is Bryson Williams, who averages 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
- Kevin Obanor leads Texas Tech in rebounding, averaging 5.0 per game, while Kevin McCullar leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
- Obanor leads the Red Raiders in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- McCullar and Marcus Santos-Silva lead Texas Tech on the defensive end, with McCullar leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Santos-Silva in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Umoja Gibson scores 12.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Sooners.
- Oklahoma's leader in rebounds is Jalen Hill with 5.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan Goldwire with 3.5 per game.
- Gibson makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Sooners.
- Goldwire (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma while Tanner Groves (0.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/22/2022
Oklahoma
W 66-42
Home
2/26/2022
TCU
L 69-66
Away
2/28/2022
Kansas State
W 73-68
Home
3/5/2022
Oklahoma State
L 52-51
Away
3/10/2022
Iowa State
W 72-41
Home
3/11/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
Oklahoma Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/22/2022
Texas Tech
L 66-42
Away
2/26/2022
Oklahoma State
W 66-62
Home
3/1/2022
West Virginia
W 72-59
Home
3/5/2022
Kansas State
W 78-71
Away
3/10/2022
Baylor
W 72-67
Away
3/11/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
