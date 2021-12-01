How to Watch Texas Tech at Providence in Men's College Basketball

Texas Tech puts its perfect 6-0 record on the line when it faces Providence.

Texas Tech is undefeated and 6-0 this season. In their last five games, the Red Raiders have beaten Lamar 89-57, Nebraska Omaha 96-40, Incarnate Word 84-62, Prairie View A&M 84-49 and Grambling State 88-62. In reality, they haven't had a quality win to date.

How to Watch Texas Tech Red Raiders at Providence Friars Today:

Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Providence, a Big East school, is 6-1 on the season. They Friars have beaten Wisconsin 63-58, New Hampshire 69-58, Northwestern 77-72 and St. Peter's 85-71. Their only loss came to Virginia 58-40.

The Red Raiders are led by Terrence Shannon Jr. who averages 16.3 points per game. Paired with Kevin McCullar, who averages 15.3 points per game and a team-leading 6.3 rebounds per game, this team can be deadly.

The Friars are led by Nate Watson, averaging 17.7 points per game. Noah Horchler is his second man, averaging 11.9 points per game and a team-leading 8.7 rebounds per game. Jared Bynum joins them, feeding 3.7 assists per game.

Texas Tech is projected to win this game by a slim margin with a favored spread of -3.5. The Red Raiders should be able to pull this one out. The Over/Under for this matchup is 136.5 total points scored.

