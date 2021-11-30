Texas Tech vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Providence Friars (6-1) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Providence vs. Texas Tech

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Providence vs. Texas Tech

    • The Friars record 72.3 points per game, 15 more points than the 57.3 the Red Raiders allow.
    • The Red Raiders score an average of 88.3 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 64.9 the Friars allow.
    • The Friars make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
    • The Red Raiders have shot at a 50.9% rate from the field this season, nine percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Noah Horchler paces the Friars at 8.7 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.6 assists and 11.9 points.
    • Nate Watson paces the Friars at 17.7 points per contest, while also putting up 0.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds.
    • Al Durham is averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Jared Bynum leads his team in assists per contest (3.7), and also puts up 6.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • A.J. Reeves averages 7.9 points, 2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    Texas Tech Players to Watch

    • Bryson Williams is the Red Raiders' top scorer (14.5 points per game) and rebounder (6.2), and puts up 1 assists.
    • The Red Raiders receive 12.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Davion Warren.
    • Kevin McCullar is posting 10.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.
    • Mylik Wilson is the Red Raiders' top assist man (4.2 per game), and he produces 4.8 points and 2 rebounds.
    • Kevin Obanor is averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Texas Tech at Providence

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
