Texas Tech vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Providence Friars (6-1) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Key Stats for Providence vs. Texas Tech

The Friars record 72.3 points per game, 15 more points than the 57.3 the Red Raiders allow.

The Red Raiders score an average of 88.3 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 64.9 the Friars allow.

The Friars make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

The Red Raiders have shot at a 50.9% rate from the field this season, nine percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

Providence Players to Watch

Noah Horchler paces the Friars at 8.7 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.6 assists and 11.9 points.

Nate Watson paces the Friars at 17.7 points per contest, while also putting up 0.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Al Durham is averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Jared Bynum leads his team in assists per contest (3.7), and also puts up 6.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

A.J. Reeves averages 7.9 points, 2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Texas Tech Players to Watch