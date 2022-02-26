Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots over Oklahoma Sooners forward Ethan Chargois (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots over Oklahoma Sooners forward Ethan Chargois (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-8 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Schollmaier Arena.

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas Tech

Texas Tech vs TCU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas Tech

-5.5

131.5 points

Key Stats for TCU vs. Texas Tech

  • The Red Raiders average 73.4 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 64.3 the Horned Frogs allow.
  • The Horned Frogs' 68.3 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 60.4 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Red Raiders have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Horned Frogs' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Bryson Williams paces his squad in both points (13.6) and assists (1) per game, and also puts up 4.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Kevin McCullar leads his squad in both rebounds (5.2) and assists (3.2) per contest, and also posts 10.3 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Adonis Arms posts 8.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Davion Warren posts 9.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the floor.
  • Kevin Obanor puts up 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Mike Miles is the Horned Frogs' top scorer (14.8 points per game) and assist man (4), and produces 3.7 rebounds.
  • Emanuel Miller is averaging a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 10.5 points and 1.1 assists, making 50.2% of his shots from the field.
  • Damion Baugh is averaging a team-best 4.1 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds, making 44.7% of his shots from the field.
  • Charles O'Bannon Jr. is putting up 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
  • Eddie Lampkin Jr. is posting 6.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 60.2% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Texas Tech at TCU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
northern iowa
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket past Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas Tech at TCU in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17756673
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Washington

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17754872
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Syracuse

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
3 minutes ago
Inter Miami CF
MLS

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC at Inter Miami CF

By Matthew Beighle
3 minutes ago
USATSI_17116798
MLS

How to Watch Charlotte FC at D.C. United

By Matthew Beighle
3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy