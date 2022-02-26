How to Watch Texas Tech vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots over Oklahoma Sooners forward Ethan Chargois (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-8 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Schollmaier Arena.

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Schollmaier Arena

Schollmaier Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -5.5 131.5 points

Key Stats for TCU vs. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders average 73.4 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 64.3 the Horned Frogs allow.

The Horned Frogs' 68.3 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 60.4 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

This season, the Red Raiders have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Horned Frogs' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bryson Williams paces his squad in both points (13.6) and assists (1) per game, and also puts up 4.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kevin McCullar leads his squad in both rebounds (5.2) and assists (3.2) per contest, and also posts 10.3 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Adonis Arms posts 8.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Davion Warren posts 9.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the floor.

Kevin Obanor puts up 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

TCU Players to Watch