How to Watch Texas Tech vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the TCU Horned Frogs (17-9, 6-8 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Schollmaier Arena.
How to Watch TCU vs. Texas Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Schollmaier Arena
Texas Tech
-5.5
131.5 points
Key Stats for TCU vs. Texas Tech
- The Red Raiders average 73.4 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 64.3 the Horned Frogs allow.
- The Horned Frogs' 68.3 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 60.4 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- This season, the Red Raiders have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Horned Frogs' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bryson Williams paces his squad in both points (13.6) and assists (1) per game, and also puts up 4.4 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kevin McCullar leads his squad in both rebounds (5.2) and assists (3.2) per contest, and also posts 10.3 points. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Adonis Arms posts 8.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Davion Warren posts 9.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the floor.
- Kevin Obanor puts up 10 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
TCU Players to Watch
- Mike Miles is the Horned Frogs' top scorer (14.8 points per game) and assist man (4), and produces 3.7 rebounds.
- Emanuel Miller is averaging a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 10.5 points and 1.1 assists, making 50.2% of his shots from the field.
- Damion Baugh is averaging a team-best 4.1 assists per game. And he is delivering 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds, making 44.7% of his shots from the field.
- Charles O'Bannon Jr. is putting up 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Eddie Lampkin Jr. is posting 6.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 60.2% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
Texas Tech at TCU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Live Stream: FUBOTV
