How to Watch Texas Tech at Tennessee

Power 5 foes meet as Texas Tech from the Big 12 looks to upset No. 13 Tennessee from the SEC.

The Texas Tech men's basketball team is 6–1 on the year and tied for the top place in the Big 12 entering Tuesday's game against No. 13 Tennessee.

The Red Raiders went on a six-game winning streak to open the year before losing their first game on Dec. 1 to Providence 72–68. They beat Nebraska Omaha, Incarnate Word and Prairie View A&M during that winning streak.

How to Watch Texas Tech Red Raiders at Tennessee Volunteers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Tennessee Volunteers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tennessee is also 6–1 this season, with its only loss coming against No. 6 Villanova 71–53. They've had some quality wins too against teams like North Carolina and Colorado.

Texas Tech is led by Kevin McCullar. McCullar, a senior guard, averages 14.2 points and a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per game. Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the team in scoring with 16.5 points per game. He also adds 2.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds.

Tennessee presents an interesting matchup problem for Texas Tech. Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler is hard to contain evidenced by his team-leading 16.1 points and 4.7 assists per game.

If for nothing else, the matchup between McCullar and Chandler presents an exciting reason to tune into this matchup. The senior will try to upset the higher-ranked freshman in this battle.

Regional restrictions may apply.