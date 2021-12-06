Publish date:
How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (6-1) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas Tech
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Texas Tech
- The Volunteers score 80.1 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 59.4 the Red Raiders allow.
- The Red Raiders' 85.4 points per game are 23.4 more points than the 62 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- The Volunteers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- The Red Raiders' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (39.4%).
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi posts 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Olivier Nkamhoua posts a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 9.1 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor.
- John Fulkerson averages 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the field.
- Zakai Zeigler averages 6.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45% from the field.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bryson Williams is posting team highs in points (13 per game) and rebounds (5.6). And he is delivering 1 assists, making 58.7% of his shots from the field.
- Davion Warren gets the Red Raiders 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Red Raiders get 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Kevin McCullar.
- Mylik Wilson is posting a team-best 3.7 assists per contest. And he is delivering 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds, making 44.8% of his shots from the field.
- Kevin Obanor is putting up 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.
How To Watch
