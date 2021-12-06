Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives at Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (6-1) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Texas Tech

The Volunteers score 80.1 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 59.4 the Red Raiders allow.

The Red Raiders' 85.4 points per game are 23.4 more points than the 62 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

The Volunteers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

The Red Raiders' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

Tennessee Players to Watch

Santiago Vescovi posts 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Olivier Nkamhoua posts a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 9.1 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor.

John Fulkerson averages 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the field.

Zakai Zeigler averages 6.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45% from the field.

Texas Tech Players to Watch