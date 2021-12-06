Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives at Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (6-1) aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

    How to Watch Tennessee vs. Texas Tech

    Key Stats for Tennessee vs. Texas Tech

    • The Volunteers score 80.1 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 59.4 the Red Raiders allow.
    • The Red Raiders' 85.4 points per game are 23.4 more points than the 62 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
    • The Volunteers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
    • The Red Raiders' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

    Tennessee Players to Watch

    • Santiago Vescovi posts 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Olivier Nkamhoua posts a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also posting 9.1 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor.
    • John Fulkerson averages 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the field.
    • Zakai Zeigler averages 6.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45% from the field.

    Texas Tech Players to Watch

    • Bryson Williams is posting team highs in points (13 per game) and rebounds (5.6). And he is delivering 1 assists, making 58.7% of his shots from the field.
    • Davion Warren gets the Red Raiders 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • The Red Raiders get 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Kevin McCullar.
    • Mylik Wilson is posting a team-best 3.7 assists per contest. And he is delivering 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds, making 44.8% of his shots from the field.
    • Kevin Obanor is putting up 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Texas Tech at Tennessee

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

