Texas Tech vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) will host the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) after winning four home games in a row. The contest tips at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Favorite Spread Total Texas -3.5 126.5 points

Key Stats for Texas vs. Texas Tech

The 68.9 points per game the Longhorns average are 7.6 more points than the Red Raiders give up (61.3).

The Red Raiders' 74.2 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 57.6 the Longhorns allow.

This season, the Longhorns have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.

The Red Raiders have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen paces his team in both points (11.9) and rebounds (6.5) per game, and also puts up 2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Marcus Carr is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.3), and also averages 11.1 points and 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Andrew Jones is posting 10.4 points, 1.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.

Courtney Ramey is averaging 9.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Tre Mitchell posts 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field.

Texas Tech Players to Watch