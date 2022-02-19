Texas Tech vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (right) shoots the ball against Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) and forward Dylan Disu (4) in the first half at the Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) will host the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) after winning four home games in a row. The contest tips at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas vs Texas Tech Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas

-3.5

126.5 points

Key Stats for Texas vs. Texas Tech

  • The 68.9 points per game the Longhorns average are 7.6 more points than the Red Raiders give up (61.3).
  • The Red Raiders' 74.2 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 57.6 the Longhorns allow.
  • This season, the Longhorns have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Red Raiders have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.

Texas Players to Watch

  • Timmy Allen paces his team in both points (11.9) and rebounds (6.5) per game, and also puts up 2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Marcus Carr is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.3), and also averages 11.1 points and 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Andrew Jones is posting 10.4 points, 1.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
  • Courtney Ramey is averaging 9.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Tre Mitchell posts 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • Bryson Williams is averaging a team-best 13.5 points per game. And he is producing 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists, making 53.4% of his shots from the floor and 45.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
  • Kevin McCullar paces the Red Raiders in rebounding (5.3 per game) and assists (3.2), and produces 10.8 points. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Kevin Obanor is posting 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
  • Davion Warren is posting 9.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Red Raiders get 8.2 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Adonis Arms.

