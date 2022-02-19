Texas Tech vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) will host the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) after winning four home games in a row. The contest tips at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas
-3.5
126.5 points
Key Stats for Texas vs. Texas Tech
- The 68.9 points per game the Longhorns average are 7.6 more points than the Red Raiders give up (61.3).
- The Red Raiders' 74.2 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 57.6 the Longhorns allow.
- This season, the Longhorns have a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 38.6% of shots the Red Raiders' opponents have knocked down.
- The Red Raiders have shot at a 47% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.
Texas Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen paces his team in both points (11.9) and rebounds (6.5) per game, and also puts up 2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Marcus Carr is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.3), and also averages 11.1 points and 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Andrew Jones is posting 10.4 points, 1.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- Courtney Ramey is averaging 9.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
- Tre Mitchell posts 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bryson Williams is averaging a team-best 13.5 points per game. And he is producing 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists, making 53.4% of his shots from the floor and 45.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Kevin McCullar paces the Red Raiders in rebounding (5.3 per game) and assists (3.2), and produces 10.8 points. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kevin Obanor is posting 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Davion Warren is posting 9.8 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 43.9% of his shots from the floor.
- The Red Raiders get 8.2 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Adonis Arms.
