How to Watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a jumper over Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4, 2-3 Big 12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: United Supermarkets Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

  • The 73.7 points per game the Red Raiders score are 10.1 more points than the Mountaineers allow (63.6).
  • The Mountaineers put up an average of 68.9 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 58.7 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.
  • The Red Raiders are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • The Mountaineers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have given up to their opponents (37.7%).

Texas Tech Players to Watch

  • The Red Raiders scoring leader is Bryson Williams, who averages 12.6 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
  • Kevin Obanor leads Texas Tech in rebounding, averaging 4.9 per game, while Kevin McCullar leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.9 in each contest.
  • The Red Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Obanor, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.
  • The Texas Tech steals leader is McCullar, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Batcho, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • The Mountaineers' Taz Sherman averages enough points (18.8 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Gabe Osabuohien is at the top of the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 4.6 points and adds 1.5 assists per game.
  • Sherman is the most prolific from deep for the Mountaineers, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Cottrell with 1.1 per game.

Texas Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Kansas

W 75-67

Home

1/11/2022

Baylor

W 65-62

Away

1/13/2022

Oklahoma State

W 78-57

Home

1/15/2022

Kansas State

L 62-51

Away

1/18/2022

Iowa State

W 72-60

Home

1/22/2022

West Virginia

-

Home

1/24/2022

Kansas

-

Away

1/29/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

2/1/2022

Texas

-

Home

2/5/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

2/9/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

West Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Texas

L 74-59

Away

1/8/2022

Kansas State

W 71-68

Home

1/11/2022

Oklahoma State

W 70-60

Home

1/15/2022

Kansas

L 85-59

Away

1/18/2022

Baylor

L 77-68

Home

1/22/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

1/26/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

1/29/2022

Arkansas

-

Away

1/31/2022

Baylor

-

Away

2/5/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

2/8/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

West Virginia at Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
