Jan 18, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots a jumper over Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4, 2-3 Big 12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

The 73.7 points per game the Red Raiders score are 10.1 more points than the Mountaineers allow (63.6).

The Mountaineers put up an average of 68.9 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 58.7 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.

The Red Raiders are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

The Mountaineers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have given up to their opponents (37.7%).

Texas Tech Players to Watch

The Red Raiders scoring leader is Bryson Williams, who averages 12.6 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Kevin Obanor leads Texas Tech in rebounding, averaging 4.9 per game, while Kevin McCullar leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.9 in each contest.

The Red Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Obanor, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.

The Texas Tech steals leader is McCullar, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Batcho, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

The Mountaineers' Taz Sherman averages enough points (18.8 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Gabe Osabuohien is at the top of the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 4.6 points and adds 1.5 assists per game.

Sherman is the most prolific from deep for the Mountaineers, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Cottrell with 1.1 per game.

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Kansas W 75-67 Home 1/11/2022 Baylor W 65-62 Away 1/13/2022 Oklahoma State W 78-57 Home 1/15/2022 Kansas State L 62-51 Away 1/18/2022 Iowa State W 72-60 Home 1/22/2022 West Virginia - Home 1/24/2022 Kansas - Away 1/29/2022 Mississippi State - Home 2/1/2022 Texas - Home 2/5/2022 West Virginia - Away 2/9/2022 Oklahoma - Away

West Virginia Schedule