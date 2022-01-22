How to Watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4, 2-3 Big 12) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: United Supermarkets Arena
Key Stats for Texas Tech vs. West Virginia
- The 73.7 points per game the Red Raiders score are 10.1 more points than the Mountaineers allow (63.6).
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 68.9 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 58.7 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.
- The Red Raiders are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- The Mountaineers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is five percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have given up to their opponents (37.7%).
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- The Red Raiders scoring leader is Bryson Williams, who averages 12.6 per contest to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Kevin Obanor leads Texas Tech in rebounding, averaging 4.9 per game, while Kevin McCullar leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 2.9 in each contest.
- The Red Raiders get the most three-point shooting production out of Obanor, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.
- The Texas Tech steals leader is McCullar, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Batcho, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- The Mountaineers' Taz Sherman averages enough points (18.8 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Gabe Osabuohien is at the top of the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 4.6 points and adds 1.5 assists per game.
- Sherman is the most prolific from deep for the Mountaineers, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson with 1.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Isaiah Cottrell with 1.1 per game.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Kansas
W 75-67
Home
1/11/2022
Baylor
W 65-62
Away
1/13/2022
Oklahoma State
W 78-57
Home
1/15/2022
Kansas State
L 62-51
Away
1/18/2022
Iowa State
W 72-60
Home
1/22/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
1/24/2022
Kansas
-
Away
1/29/2022
Mississippi State
-
Home
2/1/2022
Texas
-
Home
2/5/2022
West Virginia
-
Away
2/9/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Texas
L 74-59
Away
1/8/2022
Kansas State
W 71-68
Home
1/11/2022
Oklahoma State
W 70-60
Home
1/15/2022
Kansas
L 85-59
Away
1/18/2022
Baylor
L 77-68
Home
1/22/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
1/26/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
1/29/2022
Arkansas
-
Away
1/31/2022
Baylor
-
Away
2/5/2022
Texas Tech
-
Home
2/8/2022
Iowa State
-
Home