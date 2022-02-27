Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas vs. Baylor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) shoots and is fouled by Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Baylor Bears (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas vs. Baylor

Key Stats for Texas vs. Baylor

  • The 69.1 points per game the Longhorns record are 5.8 more points than the Bears give up (63.3).
  • The Bears put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 58.8 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Longhorns have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.
  • The Bears have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.

Texas Players to Watch

  • The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 12.4 points and grabs 6.5 rebounds per game.
  • Marcus Carr leads Texas in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 11.1 points per contest.
  • Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • The Texas steals leader is Allen, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Christian Bishop, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Baylor Players to Watch

  • Adam Flagler is at the top of the Bears scoring leaderboard with 13.7 points per game. He also collects 2.5 rebounds and racks up 3.1 assists per game.
  • Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua puts up a stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.7 assists per game for Baylor to take the top rebound spot on the team. James Akinjo has the top spot for assists with 5.7 per game, adding 12.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Flagler is the most prolific from deep for the Bears, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Baylor's leader in steals is Akinjo with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Flo Thamba with 1.0 per game.

Texas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Baylor

L 80-63

Away

2/15/2022

Oklahoma

W 80-78

Away

2/19/2022

Texas Tech

L 61-55

Home

2/23/2022

TCU

W 75-66

Home

2/26/2022

West Virginia

W 82-81

Away

2/28/2022

Baylor

-

Home

3/5/2022

Kansas

-

Away

Baylor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Texas

W 80-63

Home

2/16/2022

Texas Tech

L 83-73

Away

2/19/2022

TCU

W 72-62

Home

2/21/2022

Oklahoma State

W 66-64

Away

2/26/2022

Kansas

W 80-70

Home

2/28/2022

Texas

-

Away

3/5/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Baylor at Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
