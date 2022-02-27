Feb 26, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) shoots and is fouled by Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Baylor Bears (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas vs. Baylor

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas vs. Baylor

The 69.1 points per game the Longhorns record are 5.8 more points than the Bears give up (63.3).

The Bears put up an average of 77.2 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 58.8 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

This season, the Longhorns have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Bears' opponents have made.

The Bears have shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.

Texas Players to Watch

The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 12.4 points and grabs 6.5 rebounds per game.

Marcus Carr leads Texas in assists, averaging 3.2 per game while also scoring 11.1 points per contest.

Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

The Texas steals leader is Allen, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Christian Bishop, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Baylor Players to Watch

Adam Flagler is at the top of the Bears scoring leaderboard with 13.7 points per game. He also collects 2.5 rebounds and racks up 3.1 assists per game.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua puts up a stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 8.4 points and 0.7 assists per game for Baylor to take the top rebound spot on the team. James Akinjo has the top spot for assists with 5.7 per game, adding 12.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Flagler is the most prolific from deep for the Bears, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Baylor's leader in steals is Akinjo with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Flo Thamba with 1.0 per game.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Baylor L 80-63 Away 2/15/2022 Oklahoma W 80-78 Away 2/19/2022 Texas Tech L 61-55 Home 2/23/2022 TCU W 75-66 Home 2/26/2022 West Virginia W 82-81 Away 2/28/2022 Baylor - Home 3/5/2022 Kansas - Away

Baylor Schedule