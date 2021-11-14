Texas vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/13/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Texas vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Abilene Christian Wildcats guard Damien Daniels (4) drives the ball while guarded by Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman III (2) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (0-0) face the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (0-0) at McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
    Gonzaga vs Texas Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Gonzaga

    -7.5

    148.5 points

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Texas

    • Last year, the 91 points per game the Bulldogs put up were 22.8 more points than the Longhorns gave up (68.2).
    • The Longhorns' 74.4 points per game last year were only 4.7 more points than the 69.7 the Bulldogs allowed.
    • The Bulldogs shot 54.9% from the field last season, 14.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Longhorns allowed to opponents.
    • The Longhorns shot 45.4% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Drew Timme paced his team in both points (19) and rebounds (7) per contest last year, and also put up 2.3 assists. At the other end, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Corey Kispert posted 18.6 points, 1.8 assists and 5 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Jalen Suggs posted 13.4 points, 5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest last year, shooting 50.2% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Joel Ayayi averaged 12.1 points, 2.7 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Andrew Nembhard averaged a team-leading 4.4 assists per contest last year. He also put up 9.2 points and 2.4 rebounds, shooting 48% from the field and 32.3% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Texas Players to Watch

    • Andrew Jones averaged 14 points per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season.
    • Jericho Sims pulled down seven rebounds per game, while Matt Coleman averaged four assists per contest.
    • Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest a season ago.
    • Coleman and Sims were defensive standouts last season, with Coleman averaging 1.2 steals per game and Sims collecting one block per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Texas at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
