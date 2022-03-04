Texas vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr (2) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (23-6, 13-4 Big 12) aim to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (21-9, 10-7 Big 12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Texas

The Jayhawks score 79.1 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 59.1 the Longhorns allow.

The Longhorns' 68.8 points per game are equal to what the Jayhawks give up.

The Jayhawks make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

The Longhorns have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

Kansas Players to Watch

Ochai Agbaji posts 20.1 points and 1.7 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.3 rebounds, shooting 49.0% from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Christian Braun puts up 15.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.

David McCormack puts up a team-leading 7.2 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.7 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 50.2% from the field.

Jalen Wilson is averaging 10.7 points, 1.7 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Dajuan Harris is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.4), and also averages 5.3 points and 1.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Texas Players to Watch