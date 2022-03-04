Texas vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (23-6, 13-4 Big 12) aim to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (21-9, 10-7 Big 12) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Texas

  • The Jayhawks score 79.1 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 59.1 the Longhorns allow.
  • The Longhorns' 68.8 points per game are equal to what the Jayhawks give up.
  • The Jayhawks make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • The Longhorns have shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

Kansas Players to Watch

  • Ochai Agbaji posts 20.1 points and 1.7 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.3 rebounds, shooting 49.0% from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Christian Braun puts up 15.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 1.0 block.
  • David McCormack puts up a team-leading 7.2 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.7 points and 1.0 assists, shooting 50.2% from the field.
  • Jalen Wilson is averaging 10.7 points, 1.7 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game.
  • Dajuan Harris is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.4), and also averages 5.3 points and 1.4 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Texas Players to Watch

  • Timmy Allen is No. 1 on the Longhorns in scoring (12.3 points per game) and rebounding (6.5), and posts 2.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Marcus Carr is the Longhorns' top assist man (3.2 per game), and he produces 11.2 points and 2.1 rebounds.
  • The Longhorns receive 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Andrew Jones.
  • Courtney Ramey is putting up 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 40.3% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
  • The Longhorns get 6.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Christian Bishop.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Texas at Kansas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

