How to Watch Texas vs Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red River Showdown heads to the hardwood Tuesday night, with No. 20 Texas visiting Oklahoma.

One of the biggest rivalries in college sports takes its turn on the basketball court Tuesday night, as No. 20 Texas visits Oklahoma in a series known as the Red River Showdown.

This will be the 89th time the two schools face each other in basketball, with the Sooners holding a 49–39 all-time advantage.

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream Texas vs. Oklahoma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The most recent of the previous 88 meetings came earlier this season. Back on Jan. 11, Texas picked up a 66–52 win over the Sooners in Austin. Senior guard Andrew Jones led the way with 22 points.

Shortly after that game, Texas faced five ranked teams in a row. The Longhorns managed to go 3–2 during that stretch, with wins over Tennessee and Iowa State and a narrow upset of Kansas. Losses came against Baylor and in the Longhorns' most recent game against Texas Tech.

The Longhorns come into Tuesday in fourth place in the Big 12 with a 7–5 conference record, just 2.5 games back of the first-place Jayhawks.

Oklahoma has had success against ranked teams recently too. Two games ago, the Sooners pulled off a major upset beating then-No. 9 Texas Tech 70–55. Then on Saturday, they came up just short against No. 6 Kansas losing 71–69 in Lawrence. 

Will Oklahoma put another ranked team on upset alert? Tune in to ESPN 2 for tip-off Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

