Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 23 Texas Longhorns (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-7, 3-3 Big 12) in a matchup of Big 12 rivals at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Key Stats for Texas vs. Oklahoma State
- The Longhorns score just 4.6 more points per game (70.1) than the Cowboys allow (65.5).
- The Cowboys average 14.6 more points per game (69.8) than the Longhorns allow (55.2).
- The Longhorns make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
- The Cowboys have shot at a 43% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.
Texas Players to Watch
- The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 11.7 points and pulls down 6.4 boards per game.
- Texas' best passer is Marcus Carr, who averages 3.3 assists per game to go with his 10.8 PPG scoring average.
- The Longhorns get the most three-point shooting production out of Andrew Jones, who makes 1.5 threes per game.
- Jones and Dylan Disu lead Texas on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Disu in blocks averaging one per contest.
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Isaac Likekele has racked up 5.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cowboys leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Avery Anderson III counts for 10.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma State's squad.
- Keylan Boone averages 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cowboys.
- Oklahoma State's leader in steals is Anderson (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Moussa Cisse (1.8 per game).
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Kansas State
W 70-57
Away
1/8/2022
Oklahoma State
L 64-51
Away
1/11/2022
Oklahoma
W 66-52
Home
1/15/2022
Iowa State
L 79-70
Away
1/18/2022
Kansas State
L 66-65
Home
1/22/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
1/25/2022
TCU
-
Away
1/29/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
2/1/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
2/5/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
2/7/2022
Kansas
-
Home
Oklahoma State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Texas
W 64-51
Home
1/11/2022
West Virginia
L 70-60
Away
1/13/2022
Texas Tech
L 78-57
Away
1/15/2022
Baylor
W 61-54
Away
1/19/2022
TCU
W 57-56
Home
1/22/2022
Texas
-
Away
1/26/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
1/29/2022
Florida
-
Away
2/2/2022
Kansas State
-
Away
2/5/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
2/8/2022
TCU
-
Away