Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Texas Longhorns (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-7, 3-3 Big 12) in a matchup of Big 12 rivals at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Key Stats for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

  • The Longhorns score just 4.6 more points per game (70.1) than the Cowboys allow (65.5).
  • The Cowboys average 14.6 more points per game (69.8) than the Longhorns allow (55.2).
  • The Longhorns make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).
  • The Cowboys have shot at a 43% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.

Texas Players to Watch

  • The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 11.7 points and pulls down 6.4 boards per game.
  • Texas' best passer is Marcus Carr, who averages 3.3 assists per game to go with his 10.8 PPG scoring average.
  • The Longhorns get the most three-point shooting production out of Andrew Jones, who makes 1.5 threes per game.
  • Jones and Dylan Disu lead Texas on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Disu in blocks averaging one per contest.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

  • Isaac Likekele has racked up 5.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cowboys leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Avery Anderson III counts for 10.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma State's squad.
  • Keylan Boone averages 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cowboys.
  • Oklahoma State's leader in steals is Anderson (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Moussa Cisse (1.8 per game).

Texas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Kansas State

W 70-57

Away

1/8/2022

Oklahoma State

L 64-51

Away

1/11/2022

Oklahoma

W 66-52

Home

1/15/2022

Iowa State

L 79-70

Away

1/18/2022

Kansas State

L 66-65

Home

1/22/2022

Oklahoma State

-

Home

1/25/2022

TCU

-

Away

1/29/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

2/1/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

2/5/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

2/7/2022

Kansas

-

Home

Oklahoma State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Texas

W 64-51

Home

1/11/2022

West Virginia

L 70-60

Away

1/13/2022

Texas Tech

L 78-57

Away

1/15/2022

Baylor

W 61-54

Away

1/19/2022

TCU

W 57-56

Home

1/22/2022

Texas

-

Away

1/26/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

1/29/2022

Florida

-

Away

2/2/2022

Kansas State

-

Away

2/5/2022

Oklahoma

-

Home

2/8/2022

TCU

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Oklahoma State at Texas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado State at Air Force in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
USATSI_15575025
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at UCF

2 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Jalen Cook (3) drives to the basket against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Tulane vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Bucknell vs. Holy Cross: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Dec 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Brown Bears forward Tamenang Choh (25) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Brown vs. Columbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons guard A.J. Walker (10) drives to the net ahead of UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) in the second half at Clune Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Air Force vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) celebrates with fans after the Seminoles beat the Duke Blue Devils 79-78 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy