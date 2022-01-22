Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Texas Longhorns (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) host the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-7, 3-3 Big 12) in a matchup of Big 12 rivals at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

The Longhorns score just 4.6 more points per game (70.1) than the Cowboys allow (65.5).

The Cowboys average 14.6 more points per game (69.8) than the Longhorns allow (55.2).

The Longhorns make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (39.2%).

The Cowboys have shot at a 43% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.

Texas Players to Watch

The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 11.7 points and pulls down 6.4 boards per game.

Texas' best passer is Marcus Carr, who averages 3.3 assists per game to go with his 10.8 PPG scoring average.

The Longhorns get the most three-point shooting production out of Andrew Jones, who makes 1.5 threes per game.

Jones and Dylan Disu lead Texas on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Disu in blocks averaging one per contest.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Isaac Likekele has racked up 5.7 boards and 3.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cowboys leaderboards in those stat categories.

Avery Anderson III counts for 10.4 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma State's squad.

Keylan Boone averages 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State's leader in steals is Anderson (2.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Moussa Cisse (1.8 per game).

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2022 Kansas State W 70-57 Away 1/8/2022 Oklahoma State L 64-51 Away 1/11/2022 Oklahoma W 66-52 Home 1/15/2022 Iowa State L 79-70 Away 1/18/2022 Kansas State L 66-65 Home 1/22/2022 Oklahoma State - Home 1/25/2022 TCU - Away 1/29/2022 Tennessee - Home 2/1/2022 Texas Tech - Away 2/5/2022 Iowa State - Home 2/7/2022 Kansas - Home

Oklahoma State Schedule