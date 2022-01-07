How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 14 Texas Longhorns (12-2, 0-0 Big 12) hope to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 0-0 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Texas
- The Cowboys average 21.6 more points per game (73.9) than the Longhorns give up (52.3).
- The Longhorns score an average of 72.1 points per game, five more points than the 67.1 the Cowboys give up.
- This season, the Cowboys have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Longhorns' opponents have made.
- The Longhorns have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
Oklahoma State Players to Watch
- Isaac Likekele paces his team in both rebounds (6.1) and assists (3.7) per contest, and also averages 7.5 points. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Avery Anderson III posts a team-leading 11.9 points per game. He is also putting up 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Bryce Williams posts 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 39.5% from the field.
- Moussa Cisse averages 6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.
- Kalib Boone is averaging 7.2 points, 0.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.
Texas Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen tops the Longhorns in scoring (12 points per game) and rebounding (6.9), and averages 2.7 assists. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tre Mitchell gives the Longhorns 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Marcus Carr is No. 1 on the Longhorns in assists (3.1 per game), and posts 10.1 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Longhorns receive 9.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Andrew Jones.
- Courtney Ramey is posting 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
How To Watch
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)