How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 14 Texas Longhorns (12-2, 0-0 Big 12) hope to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 0-0 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Gallagher-Iba Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Oklahoma State vs. Texas

The Cowboys average 21.6 more points per game (73.9) than the Longhorns give up (52.3).

The Longhorns score an average of 72.1 points per game, five more points than the 67.1 the Cowboys give up.

This season, the Cowboys have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Longhorns' opponents have made.

The Longhorns have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Isaac Likekele paces his team in both rebounds (6.1) and assists (3.7) per contest, and also averages 7.5 points. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Avery Anderson III posts a team-leading 11.9 points per game. He is also putting up 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Bryce Williams posts 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 39.5% from the field.

Moussa Cisse averages 6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Kalib Boone is averaging 7.2 points, 0.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Texas Players to Watch