Thursday night features what is arguably the best matchup of this year's Big East-Big 12 Battle. No. 7 Texas heads on the road to face No. 23 Seton Hall at the Prudential Center. Both teams have lost just one game so far this season.

How to Watch Texas vs. Seton Hall Today:

Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Texas enters this game at 6-1, currently riding a five-game winning streak. The Longhorns' lone loss came early in the season to then-No. 1 Gonzaga. Since then, Texas has blown out basically every opponent with an average scoring margin of plus-21, which is tied for the ninth-best in the nation.

Seton Hall coming into Thursday night 7-1 on the year, including an early-season win over Michigan. The Pirates have won four straight games and are undefeated at home this season.

Like Texas, Seton Hall stresses opponents most with its defense. The Pirates are allowing just 62 points per game, which ranks second in the Big East. They've allowed over 70 points in just one game this season, which was their lone loss at the hands of Ohio State. They've held opponents under 60 points four times.

This is the eighth game of the 2021 Big East-Big 12 Challenge, which the Big East currently leads 4-3. Six of the previous seven games have been decided by less than 10 points, and four by just one possession.

Tip-off Thursday evening is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Catch the action on FOX Sports 1.

