Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates (7-1) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The Longhorns have won five games in a row.

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Texas

    • Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Prudential Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Texas

    • Last year, the Pirates recorded 71.3 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 68.2 the Longhorns allowed.
    • The Longhorns' 74.4 points per game last year were just 4.7 more points than the 69.7 the Pirates allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Pirates had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Longhorns' opponents knocked down.
    • The Longhorns shot at a 45.4% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili averaged 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also posted 3.2 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jared Rhoden posted 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season, shooting 42.9% from the field and 30.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Shavar Reynolds averaged a team-high 4.2 assists per game last year. He also posted 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44.6% from the floor.
    • Myles Cale averaged 11.6 points, 0.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Ike Obiagu averaged 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.0 steals and 2.9 blocks (sixth in college basketball).

    Texas Players to Watch

    • Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns in scoring (13.3 points per game) and rebounding (5.6), and produces 2.7 assists. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Tre Mitchell is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 51.9% of his shots from the floor.
    • Andrew Jones gets the Longhorns 9.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also posts 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Courtney Ramey gets the Longhorns 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Marcus Carr is the Longhorns' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he delivers 8.9 points and 2.0 rebounds.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Texas at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    celtics jayson tatum
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Clippers

    45 minutes ago
    stephen curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Trail Blazers at Warriors

    1 hour ago
    sacramento kings
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Kings

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Weber State at Washington State

    1 hour ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs forward Orlando Robinson (10) dribbles the ball while defended by Colorado State Rams guard John Tonje (1) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at San Francisco

    1 hour ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wyoming at Arizona

    1 hour ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Idaho State at Cal

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    soccer fans
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Chile International Friendly

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy