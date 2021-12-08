Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Seton Hall Pirates (7-1) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they host the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The Longhorns have won five games in a row.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Texas

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Prudential Center

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Texas

Last year, the Pirates recorded 71.3 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 68.2 the Longhorns allowed.

The Longhorns' 74.4 points per game last year were just 4.7 more points than the 69.7 the Pirates allowed to opponents.

Last season, the Pirates had a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Longhorns' opponents knocked down.

The Longhorns shot at a 45.4% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Sandro Mamukelashvili averaged 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season -- both team highs. He also posted 3.2 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jared Rhoden posted 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season, shooting 42.9% from the field and 30.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Shavar Reynolds averaged a team-high 4.2 assists per game last year. He also posted 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 44.6% from the floor.

Myles Cale averaged 11.6 points, 0.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest last season.

Ike Obiagu averaged 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.0 steals and 2.9 blocks (sixth in college basketball).

Texas Players to Watch