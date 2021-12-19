Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Texas at Stanford in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Stanford goes for its third straight win in college basketball on Sunday when it takes on No. 17 Texas in the Pac-12 Coast to Coast Challenge in Las Vegas.
    Stanford got off to a rough start to the season but has found ways to win games lately, as it has won two straight to improve its record to 6-4 on the season. 

    How to Watch Texas vs Stanford in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: ABC (KSVI- Billings)

    Live stream the Texas vs Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cardinal beat Oregon on a last-second three-pointer to get their first Pac-12 win of the year and then followed that up with an 89-78 overtime win over Dartmouth.

    The wins haven't been pretty but they count just the same and has Stanford heading into its matchup with Texas with some momentum.

    The Longhorns will look to slow the Cardinal momentum down as they go for their second straight win after they beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff easily 63-31.

    The win kept them from losing their second straight after No. 23 Seton Hall beat them on Dec. 9, 64-60.

    Texas has played well in its first season under Chris Beard as its only two losses have come against ranked opponents.

    The Longhorns will look to keep that going and grab a big win away from home on Sunday afternoon.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Texas at Stanford in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ABC (KSVI- Billings)
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
