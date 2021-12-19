Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanford Cardinal (6-3) aim to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (7-2) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Stanford vs. Texas

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Texas -10.5 129.5 points

Key Stats for Stanford vs. Texas

The 73.2 points per game the Longhorns average are only 2.3 more points than the Cardinal give up (70.9).

The Cardinal put up an average of 72 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 53.6 the Longhorns allow.

This season, the Longhorns have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have made.

The Cardinal's 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns with 13.1 points per game and 6.4 rebounds, while also putting up 2.3 assists.

Tre Mitchell is averaging 11.6 points, 1.4 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Andrew Jones is putting up 8.8 points, 2.1 assists and 2 rebounds per contest.

Courtney Ramey posts 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the field and 42.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Carr leads his team in assists per game (3.2), and also posts 8.4 points and 1.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Stanford Players to Watch