    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    The Stanford Cardinal (6-3) aim to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (7-2) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Texas

    Texas vs Stanford Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Texas

    -10.5

    129.5 points

    Key Stats for Stanford vs. Texas

    • The 73.2 points per game the Longhorns average are only 2.3 more points than the Cardinal give up (70.9).
    • The Cardinal put up an average of 72 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 53.6 the Longhorns allow.
    • This season, the Longhorns have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have made.
    • The Cardinal's 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

    Texas Players to Watch

    • Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns with 13.1 points per game and 6.4 rebounds, while also putting up 2.3 assists.
    • Tre Mitchell is averaging 11.6 points, 1.4 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
    • Andrew Jones is putting up 8.8 points, 2.1 assists and 2 rebounds per contest.
    • Courtney Ramey posts 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the field and 42.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Marcus Carr leads his team in assists per game (3.2), and also posts 8.4 points and 1.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Stanford Players to Watch

    • Ingram Harrison is averaging team highs in points (12.6 per game) and rebounds (6.9). And he is producing 3.4 assists, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
    • Jaiden Delaire is putting up a team-high 12.6 points per game. And he is delivering 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the field.
    • Michael O'Connell is No. 1 on the Cardinal in assists (3.6 per game), and produces 7.4 points and 1.9 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • The Cardinal receive 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Spencer Jones.
    • Maxime Raynaud is putting up 6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 57.9% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Texas vs. Stanford

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

