How to Watch Texas vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Stanford Cardinal (6-3) aim to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (7-2) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Stanford vs. Texas
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Maples Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas
-10.5
129.5 points
Key Stats for Stanford vs. Texas
- The 73.2 points per game the Longhorns average are only 2.3 more points than the Cardinal give up (70.9).
- The Cardinal put up an average of 72 points per game, 18.4 more points than the 53.6 the Longhorns allow.
- This season, the Longhorns have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 45.7% of shots the Cardinal's opponents have made.
- The Cardinal's 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
Texas Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns with 13.1 points per game and 6.4 rebounds, while also putting up 2.3 assists.
- Tre Mitchell is averaging 11.6 points, 1.4 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
- Andrew Jones is putting up 8.8 points, 2.1 assists and 2 rebounds per contest.
- Courtney Ramey posts 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the field and 42.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Marcus Carr leads his team in assists per game (3.2), and also posts 8.4 points and 1.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Stanford Players to Watch
- Ingram Harrison is averaging team highs in points (12.6 per game) and rebounds (6.9). And he is producing 3.4 assists, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Jaiden Delaire is putting up a team-high 12.6 points per game. And he is delivering 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the field.
- Michael O'Connell is No. 1 on the Cardinal in assists (3.6 per game), and produces 7.4 points and 1.9 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Cardinal receive 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Spencer Jones.
- Maxime Raynaud is putting up 6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 57.9% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
December
19
2021
Texas vs. Stanford
TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
