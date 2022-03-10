Texas vs. TCU: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Texas vs. TCU: Big 12 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (21-10, 10-8 Big 12) square off in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal against the No. 5 seed TCU Horned Frogs (19-11, 8-10 Big 12) on Thursday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 12:30 PM.
How to Watch Texas vs. TCU
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: T-Mobile Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Texas vs. TCU
- The Longhorns put up just 3.8 more points per game (68.6) than the Horned Frogs allow (64.8).
- The Horned Frogs' 68.4 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 59.5 the Longhorns allow.
- This season, the Longhorns have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Horned Frogs' opponents have hit.
- The Horned Frogs have shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.
Texas Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns in scoring and rebounding, tallying 12.2 points and 6.5 boards per game.
- Texas' best passer is Marcus Carr, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 11.0 PPG scoring average.
- Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- The Texas steals leader is Allen, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Christian Bishop, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
TCU Players to Watch
- Mike Miles is at the top of the Horned Frogs scoring leaderboard with 15.1 points per game. He also pulls down 3.5 rebounds and dishes out 4.0 assists per game.
- The TCU leaders in rebounding and assists are Emanuel Miller with 6.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 10.5 points and 0.9 assists per game) and Damion Baugh with 4.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game).
- Miles is reliable from deep and leads the Horned Frogs with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Miles (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for TCU while Miller (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/19/2022
Texas Tech
L 61-55
Home
2/23/2022
TCU
W 75-66
Home
2/26/2022
West Virginia
W 82-81
Away
2/28/2022
Baylor
L 68-61
Home
3/5/2022
Kansas
L 70-63
Away
3/10/2022
TCU
-
Home
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/23/2022
Texas
L 75-66
Away
2/26/2022
Texas Tech
W 69-66
Home
3/1/2022
Kansas
W 74-64
Home
3/3/2022
Kansas
L 72-68
Away
3/5/2022
West Virginia
L 70-64
Away
3/10/2022
Texas
-
Away
How To Watch
March
10
2022
Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Texas
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)