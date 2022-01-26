Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) drives to the basket against TCU Horned Frogs forward Emanuel Miller (2) during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) hit the road in Big 12 play against the TCU Horned Frogs (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch TCU vs. Texas

Texas vs TCU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas

-2.5

122.5 points

Key Stats for TCU vs. Texas

  • The 69.3 points per game the Longhorns average are 8.6 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (60.7).
  • The Horned Frogs put up an average of 69.6 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 54.9 the Longhorns allow.
  • The Longhorns are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.0% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
  • The Horned Frogs' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

Texas Players to Watch

  • Timmy Allen is tops on his squad in both points (11.7) and rebounds (6.5) per contest, and also puts up 2.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Marcus Carr paces the Longhorns at 3.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.2 rebounds and 11.0 points.
  • Andrew Jones averages 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Tre Mitchell posts 9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.0% from the floor.
  • Courtney Ramey averages 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Emanuel Miller paces the Horned Frogs in rebounding (7.2 per game), and averages 9.9 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • The Horned Frogs get 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Charles O'Bannon Jr..
  • The Horned Frogs get 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Damion Baugh.
  • Micah Peavy is averaging 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 39.6% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Texas at TCU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
