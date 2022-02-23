Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (right) shoots the ball against Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) and forward Dylan Disu (4) in the first half at the Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY NETWORK

Big 12 foes meet when the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (19-8, 8-6 Big 12) host the TCU Horned Frogs (17-8, 6-7 Big 12) at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Texas vs. TCU

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Key Stats for Texas vs. TCU

  • The 68.4 points per game the Longhorns score are only 4.5 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (63.9).
  • The Horned Frogs put up 10.7 more points per game (68.4) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (57.7).
  • The Longhorns make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • The Horned Frogs have shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.

Texas Players to Watch

  • Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns in scoring and rebounding, putting up 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
  • Marcus Carr leads Texas in assists, averaging 3.4 per game while also scoring 10.7 points per contest.
  • The Longhorns get the most three-point shooting production out of Andrew Jones, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
  • Jones and Christian Bishop lead Texas on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Bishop in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Mike Miles collects 14.7 points and adds 4.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Horned Frogs' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Emanuel Miller is at the top of the TCU rebounding leaderboard with 6.4 rebounds per game. He also racks up 10.7 points and adds 1.1 assists per game.
  • Charles O'Bannon Jr. is reliable from distance and leads the Horned Frogs with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • TCU's leader in steals is Miles (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miller (0.8 per game).

Texas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Iowa State

W 63-41

Home

2/7/2022

Kansas

W 79-76

Home

2/12/2022

Baylor

L 80-63

Away

2/15/2022

Oklahoma

W 80-78

Away

2/19/2022

Texas Tech

L 61-55

Home

2/23/2022

TCU

-

Home

2/26/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

2/28/2022

Baylor

-

Home

3/5/2022

Kansas

-

Away

TCU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Oklahoma State

W 77-73

Home

2/12/2022

Texas Tech

L 82-69

Away

2/15/2022

Iowa State

L 54-51

Home

2/19/2022

Baylor

L 72-62

Away

2/21/2022

West Virginia

W 77-67

Home

2/23/2022

Texas

-

Away

2/26/2022

Texas Tech

-

Home

3/1/2022

Kansas

-

Home

3/3/2022

Kansas

-

Away

3/5/2022

West Virginia

-

Away

How To Watch

February
23
2022

TCU at Texas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17723231
