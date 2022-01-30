How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (14-5) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Texas Longhorns (15-5) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Key Stats for Texas vs. Tennessee
- The Longhorns put up 69.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 63.1 the Volunteers give up.
- The Volunteers score 19.9 more points per game (74.6) than the Longhorns allow (54.7).
- The Longhorns are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- The Volunteers have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.
Texas Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Texas' best passer is Marcus Carr, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 11 PPG scoring average.
- The Longhorns get the most three-point shooting production out of Andrew Jones, who makes 1.5 threes per game.
- The Texas steals leader is Allen, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dylan Disu, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi is the top scorer for the Volunteers with 14.6 points per game. He also tacks on 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game to his statistics.
- Tennessee's leader in rebounds is Olivier Nkamhoua with 5.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Kennedy Chandler with 4.9 per game.
- Vescovi is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Volunteers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Tennessee's leader in steals is Chandler with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is John Fulkerson with 1.2 per game.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Oklahoma
W 66-52
Home
1/15/2022
Iowa State
L 79-70
Away
1/18/2022
Kansas State
L 66-65
Home
1/22/2022
Oklahoma State
W 56-51
Home
1/25/2022
TCU
W 73-50
Away
1/29/2022
Tennessee
-
Home
2/1/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away
2/5/2022
Iowa State
-
Home
2/7/2022
Kansas
-
Home
2/12/2022
Baylor
-
Away
2/15/2022
Oklahoma
-
Away
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
South Carolina
W 66-46
Home
1/15/2022
Kentucky
L 107-79
Away
1/18/2022
Vanderbilt
W 68-60
Away
1/22/2022
LSU
W 64-50
Home
1/26/2022
Florida
W 78-71
Home
1/29/2022
Texas
-
Away
2/1/2022
Texas A&M
-
Home
2/5/2022
South Carolina
-
Away
2/9/2022
Mississippi State
-
Away
2/12/2022
Vanderbilt
-
Home
2/15/2022
Kentucky
-
Home