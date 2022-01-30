Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) reacts to scoring a three pointer against the Florida Gators during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (14-5) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Texas Longhorns (15-5) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee

Key Stats for Texas vs. Tennessee

  • The Longhorns put up 69.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 63.1 the Volunteers give up.
  • The Volunteers score 19.9 more points per game (74.6) than the Longhorns allow (54.7).
  • The Longhorns are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • The Volunteers have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.

Texas Players to Watch

  • Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
  • Texas' best passer is Marcus Carr, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 11 PPG scoring average.
  • The Longhorns get the most three-point shooting production out of Andrew Jones, who makes 1.5 threes per game.
  • The Texas steals leader is Allen, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dylan Disu, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Santiago Vescovi is the top scorer for the Volunteers with 14.6 points per game. He also tacks on 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Tennessee's leader in rebounds is Olivier Nkamhoua with 5.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Kennedy Chandler with 4.9 per game.
  • Vescovi is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Volunteers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
  • Tennessee's leader in steals is Chandler with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is John Fulkerson with 1.2 per game.

Texas Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Oklahoma

W 66-52

Home

1/15/2022

Iowa State

L 79-70

Away

1/18/2022

Kansas State

L 66-65

Home

1/22/2022

Oklahoma State

W 56-51

Home

1/25/2022

TCU

W 73-50

Away

1/29/2022

Tennessee

-

Home

2/1/2022

Texas Tech

-

Away

2/5/2022

Iowa State

-

Home

2/7/2022

Kansas

-

Home

2/12/2022

Baylor

-

Away

2/15/2022

Oklahoma

-

Away

Tennessee Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

South Carolina

W 66-46

Home

1/15/2022

Kentucky

L 107-79

Away

1/18/2022

Vanderbilt

W 68-60

Away

1/22/2022

LSU

W 64-50

Home

1/26/2022

Florida

W 78-71

Home

1/29/2022

Texas

-

Away

2/1/2022

Texas A&M

-

Home

2/5/2022

South Carolina

-

Away

2/9/2022

Mississippi State

-

Away

2/12/2022

Vanderbilt

-

Home

2/15/2022

Kentucky

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Tennessee at Texas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
