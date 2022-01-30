Jan 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) reacts to scoring a three pointer against the Florida Gators during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (14-5) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Texas Longhorns (15-5) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas vs. Tennessee

The Longhorns put up 69.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 63.1 the Volunteers give up.

The Volunteers score 19.9 more points per game (74.6) than the Longhorns allow (54.7).

The Longhorns are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Volunteers allow to opponents.

The Volunteers have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 11.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Texas' best passer is Marcus Carr, who averages 3.2 assists per game to go with his 11 PPG scoring average.

The Longhorns get the most three-point shooting production out of Andrew Jones, who makes 1.5 threes per game.

The Texas steals leader is Allen, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dylan Disu, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Santiago Vescovi is the top scorer for the Volunteers with 14.6 points per game. He also tacks on 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game to his statistics.

Tennessee's leader in rebounds is Olivier Nkamhoua with 5.5 per game, and its leader in assists is Kennedy Chandler with 4.9 per game.

Vescovi is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Volunteers, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Tennessee's leader in steals is Chandler with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is John Fulkerson with 1.2 per game.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Oklahoma W 66-52 Home 1/15/2022 Iowa State L 79-70 Away 1/18/2022 Kansas State L 66-65 Home 1/22/2022 Oklahoma State W 56-51 Home 1/25/2022 TCU W 73-50 Away 1/29/2022 Tennessee - Home 2/1/2022 Texas Tech - Away 2/5/2022 Iowa State - Home 2/7/2022 Kansas - Home 2/12/2022 Baylor - Away 2/15/2022 Oklahoma - Away

Tennessee Schedule