How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Points will be at a premium in Lubbock Tuesday night when No. 14 Texas Tech hosts No. 23 Texas. Two of the top defensive teams in the nation, the Red Raiders and Longhorns, come into their first matchup this season having played well over the last few weeks.

How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream Texas vs. Texas Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas Tech has won three of its last four games and six of its last eight, with wins over No. 10 Kansas, No. 8 Baylor and No. 20 Iowa State in that span. Even the Red Raiders' lone loss was impressive, which was a thrilling 94-91 double-overtimeroad defeat at the hands of the Jayhawks. 

With their recent success, the Red Raiders have stretched their overall record on the season to 16-5 and their conference record to 5-3. They're a perfect 13-0 at home.

Texas has identical overall and conference records as Texas Tech and comes in with a three-game winning streak. In their last game, the Longhorns narrowly got by No. 22 Tennessee 52-51 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Chris Beard's team has allowed scores of 51, 50 and 51 over those last three games.

That defensive effort is not uncommon for Texas. The Longhorns are allowing 54.5 points per game this season, the fewest among all Division-I teams. Texas Tech isn't far behind. The Red Raiders 60.3 points allowed per game ranks 17th.

How To Watch

February
1
2022

Texas vs. Texas Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
