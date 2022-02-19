Texas vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

Feb 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (right) shoots the ball against Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) and forward Dylan Disu (4) in the first half at the Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) will look to continue a four-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game airs at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Texas vs. Texas Tech

The Longhorns average 7.6 more points per game (68.9) than the Red Raiders give up (61.3).

The Red Raiders' 74.2 points per game are 16.6 more points than the 57.6 the Longhorns allow.

The Longhorns are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

The Red Raiders are shooting 47.0% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 41.1% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen leads the Longhorns in scoring and rebounding, putting up 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Marcus Carr is Texas' best passer, distributing 3.3 assists per game while scoring 11.1 PPG.

Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

Jones and Tre Mitchell lead Texas on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Mitchell in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Kevin McCullar puts up 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, placing him atop the Red Raiders' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Bryson Williams scores 13.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Texas Tech scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.5 rebounds and averages 1.0 assist per game.

Kevin Obanor is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Red Raiders, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Texas Tech's leader in steals is McCullar with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Marcus Santos-Silva with 0.6 per game.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/1/2022 Texas Tech L 77-64 Away 2/5/2022 Iowa State W 63-41 Home 2/7/2022 Kansas W 79-76 Home 2/12/2022 Baylor L 80-63 Away 2/15/2022 Oklahoma W 80-78 Away 2/19/2022 Texas Tech - Home 2/23/2022 TCU - Home 2/26/2022 West Virginia - Away 2/28/2022 Baylor - Home 3/5/2022 Kansas - Away

Texas Tech Schedule