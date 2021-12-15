Dec 9, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives to the basket as Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-10) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (6-2) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Texas vs. UAPB

Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Key Stats for Texas vs. UAPB

The Longhorns score 74.5 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 84.1 the Golden Lions allow.

The Golden Lions' 63.4 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 56.4 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

The Longhorns are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 51.5% the Golden Lions allow to opponents.

The Golden Lions are shooting 38.5% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 41.5% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

Texas Players to Watch

The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 13.8 points and pulls down 6.4 rebounds per game.

Texas' best passer is Marcus Carr, who averages 3.6 assists per game to go with his 9 PPG scoring average.

Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.

Jones and Tre Mitchell lead Texas on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging two per game and Mitchell in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

UAPB Players to Watch

Shawn Williams racks up 14.7 points and tacks on 4.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Golden Lions' leaderboards in those statistics.

Brandon Brown grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.5 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UAPB rebounding leaderboard.

Williams hits three three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Lions.

UAPB's leader in steals is Brown (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Trey Sampson (1.1 per game).

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 San Jose State W 79-45 Home 11/24/2021 Cal Baptist W 68-44 Home 11/29/2021 Sam Houston W 73-57 Home 12/3/2021 UT Rio Grande Valley W 88-58 Home 12/9/2021 Seton Hall L 64-60 Away 12/14/2021 UAPB - Home 12/19/2021 Stanford - Away 12/22/2021 Rice - Home 12/28/2021 Incarnate Word - Home 1/1/2022 West Virginia - Home 1/4/2022 Kansas State - Away

