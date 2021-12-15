Skip to main content
    How to Watch Texas vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 9, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives to the basket as Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-10) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (6-2) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Texas vs. UAPB

    Key Stats for Texas vs. UAPB

    • The Longhorns score 74.5 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 84.1 the Golden Lions allow.
    • The Golden Lions' 63.4 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 56.4 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
    • The Longhorns are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 51.5% the Golden Lions allow to opponents.
    • The Golden Lions are shooting 38.5% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 41.5% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.

    Texas Players to Watch

    • The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 13.8 points and pulls down 6.4 rebounds per game.
    • Texas' best passer is Marcus Carr, who averages 3.6 assists per game to go with his 9 PPG scoring average.
    • Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
    • Jones and Tre Mitchell lead Texas on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging two per game and Mitchell in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    UAPB Players to Watch

    • Shawn Williams racks up 14.7 points and tacks on 4.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Golden Lions' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Brandon Brown grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.5 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UAPB rebounding leaderboard.
    • Williams hits three three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Lions.
    • UAPB's leader in steals is Brown (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Trey Sampson (1.1 per game).

    Texas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    San Jose State

    W 79-45

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Cal Baptist

    W 68-44

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Sam Houston

    W 73-57

    Home

    12/3/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 88-58

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 64-60

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UAPB

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Rice

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Incarnate Word

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    West Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    UAPB Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    L 74-50

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Arkansas Baptist

    W 75-70

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Iowa State

    L 83-64

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Baylor

    L 99-54

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Arkansas State

    L 84-73

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Texas

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Ecclesia

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Texas Southern

    -

    Away

    1/10/2022

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
