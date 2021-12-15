How to Watch Texas vs. UAPB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-10) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 17 Texas Longhorns (6-2) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Texas vs. UAPB
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Key Stats for Texas vs. UAPB
- The Longhorns score 74.5 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 84.1 the Golden Lions allow.
- The Golden Lions' 63.4 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 56.4 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
- The Longhorns are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 51.5% the Golden Lions allow to opponents.
- The Golden Lions are shooting 38.5% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 41.5% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
Texas Players to Watch
- The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 13.8 points and pulls down 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Texas' best passer is Marcus Carr, who averages 3.6 assists per game to go with his 9 PPG scoring average.
- Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.4 per contest.
- Jones and Tre Mitchell lead Texas on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging two per game and Mitchell in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
UAPB Players to Watch
- Shawn Williams racks up 14.7 points and tacks on 4.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Golden Lions' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Brandon Brown grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 10.5 points per game and adds 1.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the UAPB rebounding leaderboard.
- Williams hits three three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Lions.
- UAPB's leader in steals is Brown (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Trey Sampson (1.1 per game).
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
San Jose State
W 79-45
Home
11/24/2021
Cal Baptist
W 68-44
Home
11/29/2021
Sam Houston
W 73-57
Home
12/3/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 88-58
Home
12/9/2021
Seton Hall
L 64-60
Away
12/14/2021
UAPB
-
Home
12/19/2021
Stanford
-
Away
12/22/2021
Rice
-
Home
12/28/2021
Incarnate Word
-
Home
1/1/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
1/4/2022
Kansas State
-
Away
UAPB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Pacific (CA)
L 74-50
Away
11/29/2021
Arkansas Baptist
W 75-70
Home
12/1/2021
Iowa State
L 83-64
Away
12/4/2021
Baylor
L 99-54
Away
12/8/2021
Arkansas State
L 84-73
Home
12/14/2021
Texas
-
Away
12/18/2021
Ecclesia
-
Home
1/3/2022
Alabama A&M
-
Home
1/5/2022
Alabama State
-
Home
1/5/2022
Texas Southern
-
Away
1/10/2022
Prairie View A&M
-
Away