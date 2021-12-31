Texas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The Mountaineers have won eight games in a row.
How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center
Key Stats for Texas vs. West Virginia
- The Longhorns average 12.3 more points per game (72.1) than the Mountaineers give up (59.8).
- The Mountaineers put up 19.1 more points per game (70.4) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (51.3).
- The Longhorns are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- The Mountaineers' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (39.1%).
Texas Players to Watch
- The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 11.9 points and grabs 6.4 rebounds per game.
- Texas' best passer is Marcus Carr, who averages 3.1 assists per game to go with his 8.6 PPG scoring average.
- Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
- Jones is Texas' leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Dylan Disu leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Taz Sherman's points (20.9 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mountaineers' leaderboards.
- Jalen Bridges' stat line of 5.1 rebounds, 7.3 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard.
- Sherman hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mountaineers.
- West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dimon Carrigan with 1.1 per game.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Seton Hall
L 64-60
Away
12/14/2021
UAPB
W 63-31
Home
12/19/2021
Stanford
W 60-53
Away
12/22/2021
Alabama State
W 68-48
Home
12/28/2021
Incarnate Word
W 78-33
Home
1/1/2022
West Virginia
-
Home
1/4/2022
Kansas State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Away
1/11/2022
Oklahoma
-
Home
1/15/2022
Iowa State
-
Away
1/18/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Radford
W 67-51
Home
12/8/2021
UConn
W 56-53
Home
12/12/2021
Kent State
W 63-50
Home
12/18/2021
UAB
W 65-59
Away
12/22/2021
Youngstown State
W 82-52
Home
1/1/2022
Texas
-
Away
1/8/2022
Kansas State
-
Home
1/11/2022
Oklahoma State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Kansas
-
Away
1/18/2022
Baylor
-
Home
1/22/2022
Texas Tech
-
Away