Texas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard DJ Jackson (1) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The Mountaineers have won eight games in a row.

    How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia

    Key Stats for Texas vs. West Virginia

    • The Longhorns average 12.3 more points per game (72.1) than the Mountaineers give up (59.8).
    • The Mountaineers put up 19.1 more points per game (70.4) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (51.3).
    • The Longhorns are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
    • The Mountaineers' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

    Texas Players to Watch

    • The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 11.9 points and grabs 6.4 rebounds per game.
    • Texas' best passer is Marcus Carr, who averages 3.1 assists per game to go with his 8.6 PPG scoring average.
    • Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.
    • Jones is Texas' leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Dylan Disu leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    West Virginia Players to Watch

    • Taz Sherman's points (20.9 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mountaineers' leaderboards.
    • Jalen Bridges' stat line of 5.1 rebounds, 7.3 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard.
    • Sherman hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mountaineers.
    • West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dimon Carrigan with 1.1 per game.

    Texas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 64-60

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UAPB

    W 63-31

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Stanford

    W 60-53

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Alabama State

    W 68-48

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Incarnate Word

    W 78-33

    Home

    1/1/2022

    West Virginia

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Kansas State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Oklahoma

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    West Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Radford

    W 67-51

    Home

    12/8/2021

    UConn

    W 56-53

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Kent State

    W 63-50

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UAB

    W 65-59

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Youngstown State

    W 82-52

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Texas

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Kansas State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Oklahoma State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Baylor

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Texas Tech

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    West Virginia at Texas

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

