Texas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 22, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard DJ Jackson (1) drives to the basket while defended by Texas Longhorns forward Timmy Allen (0) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Texas Longhorns (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 1, 2022. The Mountaineers have won eight games in a row.

How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center

Key Stats for Texas vs. West Virginia

The Longhorns average 12.3 more points per game (72.1) than the Mountaineers give up (59.8).

The Mountaineers put up 19.1 more points per game (70.4) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (51.3).

The Longhorns are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

The Mountaineers' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (39.1%).

Texas Players to Watch

The Longhorns leader in points and rebounds is Timmy Allen, who scores 11.9 points and grabs 6.4 rebounds per game.

Texas' best passer is Marcus Carr, who averages 3.1 assists per game to go with his 8.6 PPG scoring average.

Andrew Jones makes more threes per game than any other member of the Longhorns, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.3 per contest.

Jones is Texas' leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Dylan Disu leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

West Virginia Players to Watch

Taz Sherman's points (20.9 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Mountaineers' leaderboards.

Jalen Bridges' stat line of 5.1 rebounds, 7.3 points and 0.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the West Virginia rebounding leaderboard.

Sherman hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Mountaineers.

West Virginia's leader in steals is Kedrian Johnson with 2.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Dimon Carrigan with 1.1 per game.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 Seton Hall L 64-60 Away 12/14/2021 UAPB W 63-31 Home 12/19/2021 Stanford W 60-53 Away 12/22/2021 Alabama State W 68-48 Home 12/28/2021 Incarnate Word W 78-33 Home 1/1/2022 West Virginia - Home 1/4/2022 Kansas State - Away 1/8/2022 Oklahoma State - Away 1/11/2022 Oklahoma - Home 1/15/2022 Iowa State - Away 1/18/2022 Kansas State - Home

West Virginia Schedule