How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at WVU Coliseum. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: WVU Coliseum
Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Texas
- The Longhorns record just 0.6 more points per game (68.6) than the Mountaineers allow (68).
- The Mountaineers score an average of 68.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 58 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
- This season, the Longhorns have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.
Texas Players to Watch
- Timmy Allen puts up 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2 assists, shooting 52.7% from the field.
- Marcus Carr posts a team-best 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 11 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 37.8% from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Andrew Jones puts up 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Courtney Ramey is putting up 9.2 points, 1.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Christian Bishop puts up 6.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the field.
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jalen Bridges gives the Mountaineers 8.9 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Sean McNeil is averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- Gabe Osabuohien is the Mountaineers' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he puts up 5 points and 1.6 assists.
- Malik Curry is averaging 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Texas at West Virginia
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
