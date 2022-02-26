Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots over Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at WVU Coliseum. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas

Texas vs West Virginia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas

-3.5

132.5 points

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Texas

  • The Longhorns record just 0.6 more points per game (68.6) than the Mountaineers allow (68).
  • The Mountaineers score an average of 68.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 58 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Longhorns have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.

Texas Players to Watch

  • Timmy Allen puts up 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2 assists, shooting 52.7% from the field.
  • Marcus Carr posts a team-best 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 11 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 37.8% from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Andrew Jones puts up 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Courtney Ramey is putting up 9.2 points, 1.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
  • Christian Bishop puts up 6.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the field.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jalen Bridges gives the Mountaineers 8.9 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Sean McNeil is averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
  • Gabe Osabuohien is the Mountaineers' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he puts up 5 points and 1.6 assists.
  • Malik Curry is averaging 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Texas at West Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
