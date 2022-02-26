Feb 23, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) shoots over Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (20-8, 9-6 Big 12) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at WVU Coliseum. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET.

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Texas

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: WVU Coliseum

Favorite Spread Total Texas -3.5 132.5 points

Key Stats for West Virginia vs. Texas

The Longhorns record just 0.6 more points per game (68.6) than the Mountaineers allow (68).

The Mountaineers score an average of 68.3 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 58 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

This season, the Longhorns have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.

Texas Players to Watch

Timmy Allen puts up 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2 assists, shooting 52.7% from the field.

Marcus Carr posts a team-best 3.4 assists per game. He is also posting 11 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 37.8% from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Andrew Jones puts up 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Courtney Ramey is putting up 9.2 points, 1.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Christian Bishop puts up 6.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the field.

West Virginia Players to Watch