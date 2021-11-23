How to Watch The Citadel at Duke

No. 5 Duke goes for its sixth-straight win to start the year when the Blue Devils host The Citadel on Monday night in men's college basketball.

The Citadel has had a decent start to the season as the Bulldogs are 3–1 with a win over Pitt. The Bulldogs upset the Panthers in their season opener but did lose to Presbyterian by four last Monday.

How to Watch The Citadel vs Duke Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The Bulldogs will have to be even better if they want to try and pull off a huge upset of undefeated No. 5 Duke on Monday.

The Blue Devils started the year off with a huge win against No. 10 Kentucky on opening night and have reeled off four more wins since.

Wendell Moore Jr. has been fantastic for Duke as he leads the team with 16.6 points per game and he is also pulling down six rebounds per game.

Duke will be a huge favorite in this one, but the Blue Devils will need to make sure they are not looking ahead to their huge game with No. 1 Gonzaga on Friday. If they are caught looking aheadThe Citadel will be ready to upset its second ACC opponent of the year.

