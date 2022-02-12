Skip to main content

How to Watch The Citadel vs Virginia Military Institute: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Citadel is coming into this game hoping to break VMI's four-game winning streak.

VMI is coming into this matchup winners of its last four games and hoping to extend the streak to five games with a win over The Citadel today.

How to Watch The Citadel vs Virginia Military Institute today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch the The Citadel vs Virginia Military Institute game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs come into this game having lost two of their last three games. Their last game was a blowout loss to UNC Greensboro. 

The Keydets have been impressive as of late. Not only have they won four straight games, but they're also winners of six of the last eight. 

It's going to take a lot of work for the Bulldogs to move up from the bottom of the conference standings, but a win today would be a big help. VMI, however, is sitting at No. 3 in the conference. Furman is ahead of the Keydets, but a win today would get them closer to No. 2.

The Citadel needs a win today so it doesn't fall further back in the standings and the Keydets need a win to extend the winning streak.

Tune in to CBSSN at 3:30 p.m. ET to see if The Citadel can upset VMI.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

