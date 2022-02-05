How to Watch Toledo at Ball State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Toledo has established itself as the top team in the MAC as the Rockets have won nine straight and are 10-1 in conference play. Their only loss was a 66-63 setback to Kent State back on New Year's Day.
How to Watch Toledo at Ball State in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022
Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN U
Live stream the Toledo at Ball State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
They have been red-hot as they are winning most of their games easily and they are now 18-4 overall and looking like a team that could make some noise in the NCAA Tournament this year.
The Rockets need to keep winning if they want that to become a reality and Friday night they go for their 10th win in a row when they play a Ball State team that is coming off a loss at Ohio on Tuesday.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Cardinals and dropped them to .500 at 5-5 in the MAC.
The three straight wins were the longest winning streak for the Cardinals all year long, but despite the better play they struggled against a very good Ohio team.
Friday they will look to get back in the win column and avenge an earlier season loss to the Rockets.
