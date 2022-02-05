How to Watch Toledo at Ball State in Men's College Basketball

Toledo goes for its 10th straight win on Friday night when it travels to Ball State to take on the Cardinals

Toledo has established itself as the top team in the MAC as the Rockets have won nine straight and are 10-1 in conference play. Their only loss was a 66-63 setback to Kent State back on New Year's Day.

How to Watch Toledo at Ball State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Toledo at Ball State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have been red-hot as they are winning most of their games easily and they are now 18-4 overall and looking like a team that could make some noise in the NCAA Tournament this year.

The Rockets need to keep winning if they want that to become a reality and Friday night they go for their 10th win in a row when they play a Ball State team that is coming off a loss at Ohio on Tuesday.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Cardinals and dropped them to .500 at 5-5 in the MAC.

The three straight wins were the longest winning streak for the Cardinals all year long, but despite the better play they struggled against a very good Ohio team.

Friday they will look to get back in the win column and avenge an earlier season loss to the Rockets.

Regional restrictions may apply.