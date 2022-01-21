How to Watch Toledo at Ohio in Men's College Basketball

MAC rivals battle Friday night when Toledo heads to Ohio looking to extend its five-game winning streak

Toledo hits the road on Friday to Ohio coming off five straight wins. The Rockets beat Ball State on Tuesday night 83-70 to move their MAC record to 6-1.

How to Watch Toledo at Ohio in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

It was another big win for them as they have been great since losing a close game to Kent State on New Year's Day for their only conference loss of the year.

Toledo has been one of the best teams in the conference this year, but is still a game back in the loss column to the opponent Friday night.

Ohio hosts Toledo on a nine-game winning streak, five of which have been in the MAC.

While the Rockets have been good this year, the Bobcats have been even better. They are currently 14-2 overall and a perfect 5-0 in conference play. They have had games against Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan postponed, but they would have been favorites in both of those games also.

Ohio's only two losses this year have come against Kentucky and LSU as they have shown they are one of the best mid-major teams out there this year.

Friday they will look to again show why as they look to put some distance between them and the rest of the MAC in a big showdown with Toledo.

