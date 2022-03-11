Skip to main content

How to Watch Toledo vs. Akron: MIAA Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Toledo Rockets (26-6, 17-3 MAC) and the No. 4 seed Akron Zips (22-9, 14-6 MAC) meet in the MAC Tournament Friday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Watch at 5:00 PM.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Akron

  • Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Toledo vs. Akron

  • The Rockets record 18.2 more points per game (81.3) than the Zips give up (63.1).
  • The Zips score just 2.7 more points per game (71.1) than the Rockets give up (68.4).
  • The Rockets are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Zips allow to opponents.
  • The Zips are shooting 46.0% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 39.9% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Ryan Rollins leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, tallying 19.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
  • Rayj Dennis is Toledo's best passer, distributing 4.1 assists per game while scoring 12.8 PPG.
  • JT Shumate makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
  • Rollins is Toledo's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Shumate leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Akron Players to Watch

  • Ali Ali averages 14.2 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Zips' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Enrique Freeman grabs 10.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.9 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Akron rebounding leaderboard.
  • Xavier Castaneda is the most prolific from distance for the Zips, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Greg Tribble (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Akron while Freeman (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Toledo Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

Western Michigan

W 92-50

Away

2/26/2022

Miami (OH)

W 88-73

Home

3/1/2022

Buffalo

W 92-76

Away

3/4/2022

Bowling Green

W 96-56

Home

3/10/2022

Central Michigan

W 72-71

Home

3/11/2022

Akron

-

Home

Akron Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

Bowling Green

W 82-68

Home

2/25/2022

Ohio

W 91-83

Away

3/1/2022

Ball State

W 79-60

Away

3/4/2022

Central Michigan

W 57-56

Home

3/10/2022

Buffalo

W 70-68

Home

3/11/2022

Toledo

-

Away

How To Watch

March
11
2022

MAC Tournament: Akron vs. Toledo

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) moves to the basket as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Suns

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) walks off the court after the Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy