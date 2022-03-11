How to Watch Toledo vs. Akron: MIAA Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Toledo Rockets (26-6, 17-3 MAC) and the No. 4 seed Akron Zips (22-9, 14-6 MAC) meet in the MAC Tournament Friday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Watch at 5:00 PM.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Akron

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Toledo vs. Akron

The Rockets record 18.2 more points per game (81.3) than the Zips give up (63.1).

The Zips score just 2.7 more points per game (71.1) than the Rockets give up (68.4).

The Rockets are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Zips allow to opponents.

The Zips are shooting 46.0% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 39.9% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

Toledo Players to Watch

Ryan Rollins leads the Rockets in scoring and rebounding, tallying 19.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Rayj Dennis is Toledo's best passer, distributing 4.1 assists per game while scoring 12.8 PPG.

JT Shumate makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Rollins is Toledo's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Shumate leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Akron Players to Watch

Ali Ali averages 14.2 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Zips' leaderboards for those statistics.

Enrique Freeman grabs 10.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.9 points per game and adds 1.4 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Akron rebounding leaderboard.

Xavier Castaneda is the most prolific from distance for the Zips, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Greg Tribble (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Akron while Freeman (1.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Toledo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/22/2022 Western Michigan W 92-50 Away 2/26/2022 Miami (OH) W 88-73 Home 3/1/2022 Buffalo W 92-76 Away 3/4/2022 Bowling Green W 96-56 Home 3/10/2022 Central Michigan W 72-71 Home 3/11/2022 Akron - Home

Akron Schedule