How to Watch Toledo vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) celebrates with the Ak-Rowdies after beating the Eastern Michigan Eagles,46-44, in an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsmbb 1

The Toledo Rockets (16-4, 8-1 MAC) bring a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Akron Zips (13-5, 6-2 MAC), winners of four straight. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Akron

Key Stats for Toledo vs. Akron

  • The Rockets put up 80.2 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 62.1 the Zips give up.
  • The Zips score an average of 71.7 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 67.9 the Rockets give up.
  • This season, the Rockets have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Zips' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Zips are shooting 45.3% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 39.7% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

Toledo Players to Watch

  • The Rockets scoring leader is Ryan Rollins, who averages 20 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
  • JT Shumate leads Toledo in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Rayj Dennis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
  • Shumate makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.
  • Rollins and Shumate lead Toledo on the defensive end, with Rollins leading the team in steals averaging two per game and Shumate in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Akron Players to Watch

  • Ali Ali is at the top of the Zips scoring leaderboard with 14.1 points per game. He also collects three rebounds and racks up 2.6 assists per game.
  • Akron's leader in rebounds is Enrique Freeman with 10.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Xavier Castaneda with 2.8 per game.
  • Bryan Trimble Jr. averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Zips.
  • Akron's leader in steals is Greg Tribble with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aziz Bandaogo with 1.4 per game.

Toledo Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Miami (OH)

W 75-72

Away

1/15/2022

Bowling Green

W 91-78

Away

1/18/2022

Ball State

W 83-70

Home

1/21/2022

Ohio

W 87-69

Away

1/25/2022

Buffalo

W 86-75

Home

1/28/2022

Akron

-

Home

2/1/2022

Eastern Michigan

-

Away

2/4/2022

Ball State

-

Away

2/8/2022

Ohio

-

Home

2/12/2022

Northern Illinois

-

Away

2/15/2022

Kent State

-

Home

Akron Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Kent State

L 67-55

Away

1/18/2022

Western Michigan

W 74-73

Home

1/20/2022

Bowling Green

W 91-66

Away

1/22/2022

Eastern Michigan

W 46-44

Home

1/25/2022

Central Michigan

W 60-56

Away

1/28/2022

Toledo

-

Away

2/4/2022

Miami (OH)

-

Home

2/6/2022

Miami (OH)

-

Away

2/8/2022

Northern Illinois

-

Away

2/11/2022

Kent State

-

Home

2/15/2022

Western Michigan

-

Away

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Akron at Toledo

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
