How to Watch Toledo vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) celebrates with the Ak-Rowdies after beating the Eastern Michigan Eagles,46-44, in an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsmbb 1

The Toledo Rockets (16-4, 8-1 MAC) bring a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Akron Zips (13-5, 6-2 MAC), winners of four straight. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Akron

Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Savage Arena

Savage Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Toledo vs. Akron

The Rockets put up 80.2 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 62.1 the Zips give up.

The Zips score an average of 71.7 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 67.9 the Rockets give up.

This season, the Rockets have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Zips' opponents have knocked down.

The Zips are shooting 45.3% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 39.7% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

Toledo Players to Watch

The Rockets scoring leader is Ryan Rollins, who averages 20 per contest to go with 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

JT Shumate leads Toledo in rebounding, averaging 6.3 per game, while Rayj Dennis leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.

Shumate makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest.

Rollins and Shumate lead Toledo on the defensive end, with Rollins leading the team in steals averaging two per game and Shumate in blocks averaging 1.1 per contest.

Akron Players to Watch

Ali Ali is at the top of the Zips scoring leaderboard with 14.1 points per game. He also collects three rebounds and racks up 2.6 assists per game.

Akron's leader in rebounds is Enrique Freeman with 10.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Xavier Castaneda with 2.8 per game.

Bryan Trimble Jr. averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Zips.

Akron's leader in steals is Greg Tribble with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Aziz Bandaogo with 1.4 per game.

Toledo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/11/2022 Miami (OH) W 75-72 Away 1/15/2022 Bowling Green W 91-78 Away 1/18/2022 Ball State W 83-70 Home 1/21/2022 Ohio W 87-69 Away 1/25/2022 Buffalo W 86-75 Home 1/28/2022 Akron - Home 2/1/2022 Eastern Michigan - Away 2/4/2022 Ball State - Away 2/8/2022 Ohio - Home 2/12/2022 Northern Illinois - Away 2/15/2022 Kent State - Home

Akron Schedule