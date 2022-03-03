Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

How to Watch Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Bowling Green Falcons (13-17, 6-13 MAC) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Toledo Rockets (24-6, 16-3 MAC) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Savage Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Toledo vs. Bowling Green
- The 81.1 points per game the Rockets put up are only 1.1 more points than the Falcons give up (80.0).
- The Falcons' 81.1 points per game are 12.3 more points than the 68.8 the Rockets give up to opponents.
- The Rockets make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- The Falcons are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.9% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
Toledo Players to Watch
- The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Ryan Rollins, who scores 19.2 points and grabs 6.2 rebounds per game.
- Toledo's best passer is Rayj Dennis, who averages 4.0 assists per game to go with his 12.8 PPG scoring average.
- The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of JT Shumate, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- Rollins and Shumate lead Toledo on the defensive end, with Rollins leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Shumate in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Daeqwon Plowden sits on top of the Falcons leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 15.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
- Myron Gordon's assist statline leads Bowling Green; he dishes out 3.3 assists per game.
- Trey Diggs makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Falcons.
- Gordon (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Bowling Green while Plowden (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Toledo Schedule
2/15/2022
Kent State
L 72-59
Home
2/19/2022
Central Michigan
W 68-66
Home
2/22/2022
Western Michigan
W 92-50
Away
2/26/2022
Miami (OH)
W 88-73
Home
3/1/2022
Buffalo
W 92-76
Away
3/4/2022
Bowling Green
-
Home
Bowling Green Schedule
2/15/2022
Buffalo
L 112-85
Home
2/19/2022
Ball State
L 91-82
Home
2/22/2022
Akron
L 82-68
Away
2/26/2022
Western Michigan
L 78-67
Home
3/1/2022
Ohio
W 80-77
Home
3/4/2022
Toledo
-
Away
