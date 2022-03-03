Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

How to Watch Toledo vs. Bowling Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) drives the ball around Bowling Green Falcons guard Daeqwon Plowden (25) during the second half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Bowling Green Falcons (13-17, 6-13 MAC) hope to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Toledo Rockets (24-6, 16-3 MAC) on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Bowling Green

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Savage Arena

Savage Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Toledo vs. Bowling Green

The 81.1 points per game the Rockets put up are only 1.1 more points than the Falcons give up (80.0).

The Falcons' 81.1 points per game are 12.3 more points than the 68.8 the Rockets give up to opponents.

The Rockets make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

The Falcons are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 39.9% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

Toledo Players to Watch

The Rockets leader in points and rebounds is Ryan Rollins, who scores 19.2 points and grabs 6.2 rebounds per game.

Toledo's best passer is Rayj Dennis, who averages 4.0 assists per game to go with his 12.8 PPG scoring average.

The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of JT Shumate, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

Rollins and Shumate lead Toledo on the defensive end, with Rollins leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Shumate in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Daeqwon Plowden sits on top of the Falcons leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 15.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Myron Gordon's assist statline leads Bowling Green; he dishes out 3.3 assists per game.

Trey Diggs makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Falcons.

Gordon (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Bowling Green while Plowden (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Toledo Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/15/2022 Kent State L 72-59 Home 2/19/2022 Central Michigan W 68-66 Home 2/22/2022 Western Michigan W 92-50 Away 2/26/2022 Miami (OH) W 88-73 Home 3/1/2022 Buffalo W 92-76 Away 3/4/2022 Bowling Green - Home

Bowling Green Schedule