How to Watch Toledo vs. Miami (OH): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (22-6, 14-3 MAC) host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-16, 6-11 MAC) in a matchup of MAC rivals at Savage Arena, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
How to Watch Toledo vs. Miami (OH)
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Savage Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Toledo vs. Miami (OH)
- The Rockets score 80.4 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 73.4 the RedHawks allow.
- The RedHawks' 75.3 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 68.4 the Rockets allow.
- This season, the Rockets have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.4% of shots the RedHawks' opponents have hit.
- The RedHawks are shooting 44.0% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 39.8% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.
Toledo Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rockets is Ryan Rollins, who averages 19.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
- Rayj Dennis leads Toledo in assists, averaging 3.9 per game while also scoring 12.6 points per contest.
- JT Shumate makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The Toledo steals leader is Rollins, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Shumate, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- The RedHawks' Dae Dae Grant racks up enough points (17.2 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Dalonte Brown's stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 12.0 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Miami (OH) rebounding leaderboard.
- Grant is the top scorer from deep for the RedHawks, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Miami (OH)'s leader in steals is Mekhi Lairy with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Precious Ayah with 1.2 per game.
Toledo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/8/2022
Ohio
W 77-62
Home
2/12/2022
Northern Illinois
W 100-72
Away
2/15/2022
Kent State
L 72-59
Home
2/19/2022
Central Michigan
W 68-66
Home
2/22/2022
Western Michigan
W 92-50
Away
2/26/2022
Miami (OH)
-
Home
3/1/2022
Buffalo
-
Away
3/4/2022
Bowling Green
-
Home
Miami (OH) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Bowling Green
W 94-78
Home
2/15/2022
Ohio
L 91-78
Away
2/19/2022
Northern Illinois
W 78-75
Away
2/22/2022
Buffalo
L 86-84
Home
2/24/2022
Central Michigan
L 83-69
Home
2/26/2022
Toledo
-
Away
3/1/2022
Central Michigan
-
Away
3/4/2022
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)