How to Watch Toledo vs. Miami (OH): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Akron Zips guard Garvin Clarke (11) drives to the basket past Miami (Oh) Redhawks guard Mekhi Lairy (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsmbb 13

The Toledo Rockets (22-6, 14-3 MAC) host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-16, 6-11 MAC) in a matchup of MAC rivals at Savage Arena, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Miami (OH)

Key Stats for Toledo vs. Miami (OH)

  • The Rockets score 80.4 points per game, 7.0 more points than the 73.4 the RedHawks allow.
  • The RedHawks' 75.3 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 68.4 the Rockets allow.
  • This season, the Rockets have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 44.4% of shots the RedHawks' opponents have hit.
  • The RedHawks are shooting 44.0% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 39.8% the Rockets' opponents have shot this season.

Toledo Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Rockets is Ryan Rollins, who averages 19.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
  • Rayj Dennis leads Toledo in assists, averaging 3.9 per game while also scoring 12.6 points per contest.
  • JT Shumate makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rockets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The Toledo steals leader is Rollins, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Shumate, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

  • The RedHawks' Dae Dae Grant racks up enough points (17.2 per game) and assists (3.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Dalonte Brown's stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 12.0 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Miami (OH) rebounding leaderboard.
  • Grant is the top scorer from deep for the RedHawks, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Miami (OH)'s leader in steals is Mekhi Lairy with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Precious Ayah with 1.2 per game.

Toledo Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/8/2022

Ohio

W 77-62

Home

2/12/2022

Northern Illinois

W 100-72

Away

2/15/2022

Kent State

L 72-59

Home

2/19/2022

Central Michigan

W 68-66

Home

2/22/2022

Western Michigan

W 92-50

Away

2/26/2022

Miami (OH)

-

Home

3/1/2022

Buffalo

-

Away

3/4/2022

Bowling Green

-

Home

Miami (OH) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Bowling Green

W 94-78

Home

2/15/2022

Ohio

L 91-78

Away

2/19/2022

Northern Illinois

W 78-75

Away

2/22/2022

Buffalo

L 86-84

Home

2/24/2022

Central Michigan

L 83-69

Home

2/26/2022

Toledo

-

Away

3/1/2022

Central Michigan

-

Away

3/4/2022

Eastern Michigan

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
