How to Watch Toledo at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

Toledo goes for its fifth straight win and an upset of Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.

Toledo has been playing good basketball as it heads up to Michigan State to take on the Spartans. The Rockets have won four straight and are a tidy 6-1 on the year.

How to Watch Toledo at Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Sophomore guard Ryan Rollins has been very good for the Rockets, as he is leading the team in scoring at 20 points per game. He will have to be great again on Saturday if the Rockets want to upset a Michigan State team that is coming off a big win against Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night.

The win against the Cardinals got the Spartans back on track after they lost to Baylor in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship game.

With the win, Michigan State is now 6-2 on the year and has jumped into the AP Poll after being left off to start the year.

The Spartans will be the favorite to win on its home court, but the Rockets are a very good team and can upset them if they get caught looking ahead to their Big Ten opener with Minnesota next week.

