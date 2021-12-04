Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Toledo at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Toledo goes for its fifth straight win and an upset of Michigan State on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Toledo has been playing good basketball as it heads up to Michigan State to take on the Spartans. The Rockets have won four straight and are a tidy 6-1 on the year.

    How to Watch Toledo at Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Toledo at Michigan State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sophomore guard Ryan Rollins has been very good for the Rockets, as he is leading the team in scoring at 20 points per game. He will have to be great again on Saturday if the Rockets want to upset a Michigan State team that is coming off a big win against Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night.

    The win against the Cardinals got the Spartans back on track after they lost to Baylor in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship game. 

    With the win, Michigan State is now 6-2 on the year and has jumped into the AP Poll after being left off to start the year.

    The Spartans will be the favorite to win on its home court, but the Rockets are a very good team and can upset them if they get caught looking ahead to their Big Ten opener with Minnesota next week.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Toledo at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    skiing
    FIS Alpine Skiing

    How to Watch Xfinity Birds of Prey

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Toledo at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) looks to pass as Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) looks on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) rolls into the crowd after being fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) get together after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 2, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy