Toledo vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Toledo vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (6-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Toledo
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Toledo
- The Spartans score only 4.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Rockets allow (67.6).
- The Rockets' 80 points per game are 17 more points than the 63 the Spartans allow.
- The Spartans are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- The Rockets have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 38% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham averages a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.6 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 56.5% from the field.
- Gabe Brown averages 13 points and 0.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 4.5 rebounds, shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malik Hall posts 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 58% from the floor and 60% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Max Christie is putting up 8.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
- A.J Hoggard puts up 6 points, 2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 38.6% from the field.
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ryan Rollins is averaging a team-leading 20 points per contest. And he is contributing 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists, making 49% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- JT Shumate is No. 1 on the Rockets in rebounding (7.3 per game), and produces 15.3 points and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Rockets receive 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Setric Millner Jr..
- Rayj Dennis is the Rockets' top assist man (4 per game), and he contributes 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.
- Ra'Heim Moss is posting 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 47.4% of his shots from the field.
