Toledo vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (6-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Toledo

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Toledo

The Spartans score only 4.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Rockets allow (67.6).

The Rockets' 80 points per game are 17 more points than the 63 the Spartans allow.

The Spartans are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Rockets allow to opponents.

The Rockets have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 38% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Marcus Bingham averages a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 10.6 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 56.5% from the field.

Gabe Brown averages 13 points and 0.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 4.5 rebounds, shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Hall posts 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 58% from the floor and 60% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Max Christie is putting up 8.3 points, 1.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

A.J Hoggard puts up 6 points, 2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 38.6% from the field.

Toledo Players to Watch