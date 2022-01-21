Toledo vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Toledo vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (14-2, 5-0 MAC) will attempt to build on a nine-game win streak when they host the Toledo Rockets (14-4, 6-1 MAC) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022. The Rockets have won five games in a row.

How to Watch Ohio vs. Toledo

  • Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Convocation Center Ohio
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ohio vs Toledo Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Ohio

-4

148.5 points

Key Stats for Ohio vs. Toledo

  • The Bobcats put up 6.8 more points per game (74.2) than the Rockets give up (67.4).
  • The Rockets put up an average of 79.4 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 65.9 the Bobcats allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Bobcats have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
  • The Rockets' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have given up to their opponents (43.0%).

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Jason Carter paces his team in rebounds per game (7.1), and also posts 14.4 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Ben Vander Plas is posting 12.8 points, 3.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Ben Roderick is posting 7.2 points, 0.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
  • Miles Brown puts up 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Ryan Rollins is averaging team highs in points (19.3 per game) and assists (3.4). And he is contributing 5.6 rebounds, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
  • JT Shumate is the Rockets' top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he averages 15.4 points and 2.2 assists.
  • Setric Millner Jr. gives the Rockets 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Rayj Dennis is the Rockets' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he puts up 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.
  • The Rockets receive 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Ra'Heim Moss.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Toledo at Ohio

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

