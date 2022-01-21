Toledo vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch Toledo vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (14-2, 5-0 MAC) will attempt to build on a nine-game win streak when they host the Toledo Rockets (14-4, 6-1 MAC) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022. The Rockets have won five games in a row.
How to Watch Ohio vs. Toledo
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Convocation Center Ohio
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Ohio vs. Toledo
- The Bobcats put up 6.8 more points per game (74.2) than the Rockets give up (67.4).
- The Rockets put up an average of 79.4 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 65.9 the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- This season, the Bobcats have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
- The Rockets' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have given up to their opponents (43.0%).
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jason Carter paces his team in rebounds per game (7.1), and also posts 14.4 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Ben Vander Plas is posting 12.8 points, 3.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest.
- Ben Roderick is posting 7.2 points, 0.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Miles Brown puts up 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ryan Rollins is averaging team highs in points (19.3 per game) and assists (3.4). And he is contributing 5.6 rebounds, making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
- JT Shumate is the Rockets' top rebounder (6.8 per game), and he averages 15.4 points and 2.2 assists.
- Setric Millner Jr. gives the Rockets 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Rayj Dennis is the Rockets' top assist man (3.6 per game), and he puts up 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- The Rockets receive 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Ra'Heim Moss.
