Toledo vs. Ohio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio Bobcats (14-2, 5-0 MAC) will attempt to build on a nine-game win streak when they host the Toledo Rockets (14-4, 6-1 MAC) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, January 21, 2022. The Rockets have won five games in a row.

How to Watch Ohio vs. Toledo

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Convocation Center Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio Live Stream on fuboTV

Favorite Spread Total Ohio -4 148.5 points

Key Stats for Ohio vs. Toledo

The Bobcats put up 6.8 more points per game (74.2) than the Rockets give up (67.4).

The Rockets put up an average of 79.4 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 65.9 the Bobcats allow to opponents.

This season, the Bobcats have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.

The Rockets' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have given up to their opponents (43.0%).

Ohio Players to Watch

Jason Carter paces his team in rebounds per game (7.1), and also posts 14.4 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Ben Vander Plas is posting 12.8 points, 3.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Ben Roderick is posting 7.2 points, 0.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Miles Brown puts up 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Toledo Players to Watch