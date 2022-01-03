Skip to main content
    How to Watch Towson at Drexel in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Towson and Drexel are set to open CAA play Monday night.
    Author:

    The Drexel men's basketball team (5–5) will play host to Towson (9–4) on Monday in the first CAA game for both teams after Towson's New Year's Eve game against James Madison was postponed.

    Game Date: Jan. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Towson enters this game on a three-game winning streak, with its last contest being a Dec. 22 win over Navy. The team has the 57th-best offensive rating in the country and ranks 51st in three-point field goal percentage.

    Nicolas Timberlake leads the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game and is on of three players on the team to take at least two three-pointers per game while shooting over 40% from deep.

    Drexel won its most recent game, but multiple postponements mean the team hasn't played since that Dec. 14 win over Coppin State.

    The Dragons rank 131st in offensive rating but have been aggressive inside the arc, ranking 56th in made two-pointers per game.

    James Butler leads the team in scoring at 14.5 points per game. Butler is shooting 59.1% on the season and is also adding 10.3 rebounds per game.

    The last meeting between these teams came in February 2020, when Towson won 76–69. Towson has won nine of the last 10 in the series, but Drexel still has a 21–17 all-time lead.

