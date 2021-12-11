Towson vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Coppin State Eagles (1-12) aim to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Towson Tigers (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Physical Education Complex.

How to Watch Coppin State vs. Towson

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Next Level Sports

Next Level Sports Arena: Physical Education Complex

Favorite Spread Total Towson -8 141.5 points

Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Towson

The Tigers average 71.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.9 the Eagles give up.

The Eagles' 64.3 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 64.8 the Tigers give up.

This season, the Tigers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 44% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

The Eagles are shooting 37% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 40.1% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Towson Players to Watch

Cameron Holden paces the Tigers with 16 points per contest and 9.6 rebounds, while also posting 3.1 assists.

Terry Nolan Jr. puts up a team-high 4.1 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 36.6% from the field and 22% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 13.3 points, 1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Charles Thompson averages 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the floor.

James Gibson posts 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Coppin State Players to Watch