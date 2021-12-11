Towson vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Towson vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Coppin State Eagles (1-12) aim to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Towson Tigers (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Physical Education Complex.

    How to Watch Coppin State vs. Towson

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Next Level Sports
    • Arena: Physical Education Complex
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Towson vs Coppin State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Towson

    -8

    141.5 points

    Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Towson

    • The Tigers average 71.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.9 the Eagles give up.
    • The Eagles' 64.3 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 64.8 the Tigers give up.
    • This season, the Tigers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 44% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Eagles are shooting 37% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 40.1% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

    Towson Players to Watch

    • Cameron Holden paces the Tigers with 16 points per contest and 9.6 rebounds, while also posting 3.1 assists.
    • Terry Nolan Jr. puts up a team-high 4.1 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 36.6% from the field and 22% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 13.3 points, 1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
    • Charles Thompson averages 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the floor.
    • James Gibson posts 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Coppin State Players to Watch

    • Nendah Tarke gives the Eagles 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 2.9 steals (fifth in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Tyree Corbett is averaging a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 12.9 points and 0.9 assists, making 42.5% of his shots from the floor.
    • Reggie James is putting up 3.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 62.1% of his shots from the field.
    • Mike Hood is putting up 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 34.4% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Towson at Coppin State

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    stade brestois
    Soccer

    Stade Reims vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Chester, PA, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) takes a selfie with midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) after beating the Philadelphia Union to win the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs at Subaru Park. New York City FC won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17142524
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go

    1 minute ago
    high school football
    High School Football

    How to Watch NCHSAA Class 2A Championship: Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Shelby

    1 minute ago
    washington state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch South Dakota State at Washington State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17331830
    MLS

    How to Watch MLS Cup Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15307077
    College Football

    How to Watch Army West Point Black Knights at Navy Midshipmen

    1 minute ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Coppin State Eagles guard Nendah Tarke (4) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Igor Milicic Jr. (24) defends during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Noah Williams (24) shoots the a free throw against the USC Trojans in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. USC won 63-61. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington State vs. South Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy