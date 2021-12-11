Towson vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Towson vs. Coppin State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Coppin State Eagles (1-12) aim to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Towson Tigers (6-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Physical Education Complex.
How to Watch Coppin State vs. Towson
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Next Level Sports
- Arena: Physical Education Complex
- Live Stream: fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Towson
-8
141.5 points
Key Stats for Coppin State vs. Towson
- The Tigers average 71.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 77.9 the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles' 64.3 points per game are just 0.5 fewer points than the 64.8 the Tigers give up.
- This season, the Tigers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 44% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
- The Eagles are shooting 37% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 40.1% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
Towson Players to Watch
- Cameron Holden paces the Tigers with 16 points per contest and 9.6 rebounds, while also posting 3.1 assists.
- Terry Nolan Jr. puts up a team-high 4.1 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12.2 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 36.6% from the field and 22% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 13.3 points, 1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Charles Thompson averages 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the floor.
- James Gibson posts 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
Coppin State Players to Watch
- Nendah Tarke gives the Eagles 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 2.9 steals (fifth in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Tyree Corbett is averaging a team-best 7.3 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 12.9 points and 0.9 assists, making 42.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Reggie James is putting up 3.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 62.1% of his shots from the field.
- Mike Hood is putting up 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 34.4% of his shots from the field.
