Towson vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Towson Tigers (9-4, 0-0 CAA) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Drexel Dragons (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Drexel vs. Towson

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Daskalakis Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Drexel vs. Towson

The Dragons put up 75.6 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 64.5 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Dragons give up to opponents (72.9).

The Dragons make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

The Tigers have shot at a 44% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Dragons have averaged.

Drexel Players to Watch

James Butler is tops on the Dragons with 14.5 points per contest and 10.3 rebounds (10th in the country), while also putting up 1.2 assists.

Camren Wynter is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.1), and also posts 14 points and 5.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Melik Martin averages 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 54.9% from the field.

Amari Williams averages 5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the floor.

Xavier Bell averages 10.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Towson Players to Watch