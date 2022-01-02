Towson vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Towson vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Towson Tigers (9-4, 0-0 CAA) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Drexel Dragons (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Drexel vs. Towson
- The Dragons put up 75.6 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 64.5 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Dragons give up to opponents (72.9).
- The Dragons make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- The Tigers have shot at a 44% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Dragons have averaged.
Drexel Players to Watch
- James Butler is tops on the Dragons with 14.5 points per contest and 10.3 rebounds (10th in the country), while also putting up 1.2 assists.
- Camren Wynter is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.1), and also posts 14 points and 5.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Melik Martin averages 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 54.9% from the field.
- Amari Williams averages 5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the floor.
- Xavier Bell averages 10.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Towson Players to Watch
- Cameron Holden is No. 1 on the Tigers in rebounding (9.5 per game), and puts up 13.8 points and 2.9 assists. He also puts up 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Terry Nolan Jr. is posting a team-leading 4.8 assists per contest. And he is producing 12 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 35.9% of his shots from the floor and 24.2% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Nicolas Timberlake is the Tigers' top scorer (14.5 points per game) and assist man (1.6), and puts up 4.9 rebounds.
- Charles Thompson gives the Tigers 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- James Gibson gives the Tigers 10.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.
