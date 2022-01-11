Towson vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Towson vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Towson Tigers (10-5, 0-0 CAA) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Hofstra Pride (9-6, 0-0 CAA) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at SECU Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Towson vs. Hofstra

Key Stats for Towson vs. Hofstra

  • The 71.8 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Pride allow.
  • The Pride's 79.3 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 64.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.2% of shots the Pride's opponents have knocked down.
  • The Pride are shooting 46.3% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Towson Players to Watch

  • Cameron Holden leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
  • Terry Nolan Jr. leads Towson in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 11.3 points per contest.
  • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of James Gibson, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
  • The Towson steals leader is Nolan, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Thompson, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Hofstra Players to Watch

  • Aaron Estrada puts up 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Pride's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Zach Cooks counts for 16.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Hofstra's squad.
  • Jalen Ray is the top scorer from distance for the Pride, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
  • Hofstra's leader in steals is Cooks (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darlinstone Dubar (one per game).

Towson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Coppin State

W 89-75

Away

12/14/2021

UNC Greensboro

W 74-64

Home

12/22/2021

Navy

W 69-52

Away

1/3/2022

Drexel

L 65-61

Away

1/9/2022

Northeastern

W 70-67

Home

1/11/2022

Hofstra

-

Home

1/15/2022

Elon

-

Away

1/17/2022

William & Mary

-

Away

1/20/2022

Charleston (SC)

-

Home

1/22/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Home

1/27/2022

Delaware

-

Home

Hofstra Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/12/2021

John Jay

W 102-51

Home

12/18/2021

Arkansas

W 89-81

Away

12/22/2021

Monmouth

W 77-71

Away

12/29/2021

William & Mary

L 63-62

Away

1/9/2022

JMU

W 87-80

Away

1/11/2022

Towson

-

Away

1/15/2022

Delaware

-

Home

1/17/2022

Drexel

-

Home

1/22/2022

Northeastern

-

Away

1/27/2022

Charleston (SC)

-

Away

1/29/2022

UNC Wilmington

-

Away

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Hofstra at Towson

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
