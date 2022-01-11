Towson vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

How to Watch Towson vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Towson Tigers (10-5, 0-0 CAA) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Hofstra Pride (9-6, 0-0 CAA) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at SECU Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Towson vs. Hofstra
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: SECU Arena
Key Stats for Towson vs. Hofstra
- The 71.8 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Pride allow.
- The Pride's 79.3 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 64.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- This season, the Tigers have a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.2% of shots the Pride's opponents have knocked down.
- The Pride are shooting 46.3% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
Towson Players to Watch
- Cameron Holden leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
- Terry Nolan Jr. leads Towson in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 11.3 points per contest.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of James Gibson, who makes 2.2 threes per game.
- The Towson steals leader is Nolan, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Thompson, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Aaron Estrada puts up 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Pride's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Zach Cooks counts for 16.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Hofstra's squad.
- Jalen Ray is the top scorer from distance for the Pride, hitting 3.6 threes per game.
- Hofstra's leader in steals is Cooks (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darlinstone Dubar (one per game).
Towson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Coppin State
W 89-75
Away
12/14/2021
UNC Greensboro
W 74-64
Home
12/22/2021
Navy
W 69-52
Away
1/3/2022
Drexel
L 65-61
Away
1/9/2022
Northeastern
W 70-67
Home
1/11/2022
Hofstra
-
Home
1/15/2022
Elon
-
Away
1/17/2022
William & Mary
-
Away
1/20/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Home
1/22/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Home
1/27/2022
Delaware
-
Home
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/12/2021
John Jay
W 102-51
Home
12/18/2021
Arkansas
W 89-81
Away
12/22/2021
Monmouth
W 77-71
Away
12/29/2021
William & Mary
L 63-62
Away
1/9/2022
JMU
W 87-80
Away
1/11/2022
Towson
-
Away
1/15/2022
Delaware
-
Home
1/17/2022
Drexel
-
Home
1/22/2022
Northeastern
-
Away
1/27/2022
Charleston (SC)
-
Away
1/29/2022
UNC Wilmington
-
Away