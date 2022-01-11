Towson vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Towson Tigers (10-5, 0-0 CAA) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Hofstra Pride (9-6, 0-0 CAA) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at SECU Arena. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Towson vs. Hofstra

Key Stats for Towson vs. Hofstra

The 71.8 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Pride allow.

The Pride's 79.3 points per game are 14.6 more points than the 64.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.

This season, the Tigers have a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.2% of shots the Pride's opponents have knocked down.

The Pride are shooting 46.3% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

Towson Players to Watch

Cameron Holden leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Terry Nolan Jr. leads Towson in assists, averaging 4.6 per game while also scoring 11.3 points per contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of James Gibson, who makes 2.2 threes per game.

The Towson steals leader is Nolan, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Charles Thompson, who compiles 1.5 rejections per contest.

Hofstra Players to Watch

Aaron Estrada puts up 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Pride's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Zach Cooks counts for 16.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Hofstra's squad.

Jalen Ray is the top scorer from distance for the Pride, hitting 3.6 threes per game.

Hofstra's leader in steals is Cooks (2.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darlinstone Dubar (one per game).

Towson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Coppin State W 89-75 Away 12/14/2021 UNC Greensboro W 74-64 Home 12/22/2021 Navy W 69-52 Away 1/3/2022 Drexel L 65-61 Away 1/9/2022 Northeastern W 70-67 Home 1/11/2022 Hofstra - Home 1/15/2022 Elon - Away 1/17/2022 William & Mary - Away 1/20/2022 Charleston (SC) - Home 1/22/2022 UNC Wilmington - Home 1/27/2022 Delaware - Home

