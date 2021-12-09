Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    How to Watch Towson at Ohio State in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ohio State goes for its third straight win on Wednesday night when it hosts Towson.
    Ohio State got off to a shaky start to this season when it was almost upset by Akron in its first game. The Buckeyes then dropped games to Xavier and Florida, but pulled off a shocking upset of Duke in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

    How to Watch Towson at Ohio State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the Towson at Ohio State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win against the Blue Devils combined with another victory against Penn State in its Big Ten opener has vaulted the Buckeyes to No. 21 in the latest AP Poll. The wins have been impressive for Ohio State, but it now must take care of business against a Towson team that has won three straight games.

    The Tigers started the season alternating wins and losses over their first six, but have found some consistency over their last three wins. The winning streak has the Tigers at 6-3 and playing their best basketball of the year.

    They will have to be even better if they want to pull off a huge upset over the Buckeyes on Wednesday night. The Tigers could catch them looking ahead, though, as Ohio State plays Wisconsin and Kentucky in its next two games.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

