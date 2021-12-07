Towson vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Towson vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Towson Tigers (5-3) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Value City Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Towson
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Value City Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Towson
- The 74.9 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 11.8 more points than the Tigers allow (63.1).
- The Tigers put up an average of 70.9 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 68.3 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Tigers have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell posts 20.4 points and 7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.5 assists, shooting 54.4% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jamari Wheeler averages a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also posting 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 45.7% from the field and 42.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kyle Young puts up 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Zed Key averages 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Justin Ahrens is putting up 8.3 points, 1.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.
Towson Players to Watch
- Cameron Holden is the Tigers' top scorer (17.1 points per game) and rebounder (10.4), and puts up 2.5 assists.
- Terry Nolan Jr. leads the Tigers in assists (3.4 per game), and posts 12.9 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also posts 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Nicolas Timberlake gets the Tigers 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Charles Thompson gets the Tigers 6.6 points, 4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Chase Paar gets the Tigers 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
8
2021
Towson at Ohio State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)