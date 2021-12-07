Towson vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 5, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives the ball to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Ohio State defeated Penn State 76-64. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Towson Tigers (5-3) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Value City Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Towson

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Towson

The 74.9 points per game the Buckeyes put up are 11.8 more points than the Tigers allow (63.1).

The Tigers put up an average of 70.9 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 68.3 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

This season, the Buckeyes have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

The Tigers have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell posts 20.4 points and 7 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.5 assists, shooting 54.4% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jamari Wheeler averages a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also posting 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 45.7% from the field and 42.9% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Young puts up 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Zed Key averages 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Justin Ahrens is putting up 8.3 points, 1.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Towson Players to Watch