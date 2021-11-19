Towson seeks its second win in a row when it visits Pitt on Friday night.

Towson bounced back from its first loss of the year when it took down Hampton on Tuesday. The Tigers took control halfway through the first half and never looked back in their 24-point win.

How to Watch Towson at Pitt Today:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The win improved the Tigers' record to 2-1 on the year, as they beat Albany in its season opener before losing to Monmouth on Saturday. Towson was held scoreless during a six-minute stretch that doomed the Tigers in their loss to the Hawks.

Friday night they head to Pitt looking to upset a Panthers team that has struggled so far this year.

The Panthers got their first win of the year on Tuesday when they beat UNC Wilmington 59-51. Pitt led by 13 at halftime but had to withstand a Seahawks' rally to come away with its first win.

It was a welcome sight for the Panthers, as they had been upset by the Citadel in their opener and West Virginia in their second game.

Friday they will hope to win their second straight game and get back to .500 for the year.

