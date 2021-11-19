Skip to main content
    November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Towson Tigers at Pitt Panthers in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Towson seeks its second win in a row when it visits Pitt on Friday night.
    Towson bounced back from its first loss of the year when it took down Hampton on Tuesday. The Tigers took control halfway through the first half and never looked back in their 24-point win.

    How to Watch Towson at Pitt Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Towson at Pitt game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win improved the Tigers' record to 2-1 on the year, as they beat Albany in its season opener before losing to Monmouth on Saturday. Towson was held scoreless during a six-minute stretch that doomed the Tigers in their loss to the Hawks.

    Friday night they head to Pitt looking to upset a Panthers team that has struggled so far this year.

    The Panthers got their first win of the year on Tuesday when they beat UNC Wilmington 59-51. Pitt led by 13 at halftime but had to withstand a Seahawks' rally to come away with its first win.

    It was a welcome sight for the Panthers, as they had been upset by the Citadel in their opener and West Virginia in their second game.

    Friday they will hope to win their second straight game and get back to .500 for the year.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Towson Tigers at Pitt Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
