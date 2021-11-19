Towson vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Nov 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Femi Odukale (2) drives baseline against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-2) square off against the Towson Tigers (2-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Towson

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -6 132 points

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Towson

Last year, the Panthers recorded just 3.7 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Tigers allowed (74.9).

The Tigers put up only 2.7 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Panthers gave up to opponents (70.1).

Last season, the Panthers had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.6% lower than the 44.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents made.

The Tigers shot 41.1% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 43.5% the Panthers' opponents shot last season.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Justin Champagnie led his squad in both points (17.1) and rebounds (10.5) per game last season, and also put up 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averaged 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Xavier Johnson posted a team-high 5.7 assists per contest last year. He also averaged 14.2 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Au'Diese Toney posted 12.8 points, 2.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest last season.

Ithiel Horton posted 8.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game last year, shooting 38.3% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Femi Odukale posted 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Towson Players to Watch