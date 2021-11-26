Towson vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Towson vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco Dons (6-0) hope to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Towson Tigers (3-2) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at SECU Arena.

    How to Watch Towson vs. San Francisco

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: SECU Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Towson vs. San Francisco

    • The Dons record 18.7 more points per game (81.3) than the Tigers give up (62.6).
    • The Tigers' 72.2 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Dons allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Dons have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

    San Francisco Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Dons is Jamaree Bouyea, who scores 19.2 points and distributes 3.7 assists per game.
    • San Francisco's best rebounder is Yauhen Massalski, who averages 5.7 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.
    • Bouyea leads the Dons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The San Francisco steals leader is Khalil Shabazz, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Massalski, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Towson Players to Watch

    • Cameron Holden sits atop the Tigers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
    • Terry Nolan Jr.'s assist statline leads Towson; he dishes out 3.2 assists per game.
    • Nolan is the most prolific from deep for the Tigers, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
    • Towson's leader in steals is Rahdir Hicks with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Charles Thompson with 1.2 per game.

    San Francisco Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/11/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 92-76

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Davidson

    W 65-60

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Samford

    W 77-55

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Nevada

    W 73-70

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Morgan State

    W 83-67

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Towson

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Grand Canyon

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Home

    Towson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Albany (NY)

    W 77-56

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Monmouth

    L 79-71

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Hampton

    W 78-54

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 63-59

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Pennsylvania

    W 76-61

    Home

    11/25/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    LIU

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Kent State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    San Francisco at Towson

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15389894
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Francisco at Towson

    34 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs. Saint Joseph's

    34 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and forward Corey Kispert (24) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Mississippi State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    San Francisco vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New Orleans Saints vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

    44 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy