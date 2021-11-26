Towson vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/25/2021

How to Watch Towson vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (6-0) hope to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Towson Tigers (3-2) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at SECU Arena.
How to Watch Towson vs. San Francisco
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: SECU Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Towson vs. San Francisco
- The Dons record 18.7 more points per game (81.3) than the Tigers give up (62.6).
- The Tigers' 72.2 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 65.3 the Dons allow to opponents.
- This season, the Dons have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
San Francisco Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Dons is Jamaree Bouyea, who scores 19.2 points and distributes 3.7 assists per game.
- San Francisco's best rebounder is Yauhen Massalski, who averages 5.7 boards per game in addition to his 10.5 PPG average.
- Bouyea leads the Dons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The San Francisco steals leader is Khalil Shabazz, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Massalski, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Towson Players to Watch
- Cameron Holden sits atop the Tigers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
- Terry Nolan Jr.'s assist statline leads Towson; he dishes out 3.2 assists per game.
- Nolan is the most prolific from deep for the Tigers, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Towson's leader in steals is Rahdir Hicks with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Charles Thompson with 1.2 per game.
San Francisco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 92-76
Home
11/13/2021
Davidson
W 65-60
Home
11/15/2021
Samford
W 77-55
Home
11/18/2021
Nevada
W 73-70
Home
11/22/2021
Morgan State
W 83-67
Home
11/25/2021
Towson
-
Away
12/4/2021
UNLV
-
Home
12/8/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Grand Canyon
-
Away
12/19/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
12/22/2021
Southern Illinois
-
Home
Towson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Albany (NY)
W 77-56
Away
11/13/2021
Monmouth
L 79-71
Home
11/16/2021
Hampton
W 78-54
Home
11/19/2021
Pittsburgh
L 63-59
Away
11/23/2021
Pennsylvania
W 76-61
Home
11/25/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
12/2/2021
LIU
-
Home
12/6/2021
Kent State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Ohio State
-
Away
12/11/2021
Coppin State
-
Away
12/14/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Home