How to Watch Troy vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (0-0) take on the Troy Trojans (0-0) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Butler vs. Troy
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Butler
-13.5
131 points
Key Stats for Butler vs. Troy
- Last year, the 63.5 points per game the Bulldogs put up were 5.9 fewer points than the Trojans gave up (69.4).
- The Trojans' 65.3 points per game last year were only 3.4 fewer points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% lower than the 42.8% of shots the Trojans' opponents made.
- The Trojans' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.7 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (46.5%).
Butler Players to Watch
- Bryce Nze paced the Bulldogs at 7.4 rebounds per contest last year, while also averaging 2 assists and 10.9 points.
- Jair Bolden put up 10.5 points, 0.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game last year.
- Bryce Golden averaged 10.4 points, 0.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game last year.
- Myles Tate led his squad in assists per contest (2.3) last year, and also put up 6.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Troy Players to Watch
- Nick Stampley averaged 12.6 points per contest to go with seven rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last season.
- Zay Williams pulled down 8.2 rebounds per game, while Duke Miles averaged 3.5 assists per contest.
- Stampley made 1.3 threes per game a season ago.
- Miles and Williams were defensive standouts last season, with Miles averaging 1.7 steals per game and Williams collecting one block per contest.
